Man showed teenage colleague child abuse images

Thomas Wayne Herrera Francisco showed his colleagues “hundreds and hundreds” of images.

A man who showed his 17-year-old colleague child exploitation images at their workplace is facing a jail term.

At Nelson District Court on Monday, Thomas Wayne Herrera Francisco, 19, pleaded guilty to representative charges of possessing and one charge of showing child exploitation material.

According to the police summary of facts, provided to Stuff, Francisco, who was supported by his family in court, worked at a retail store in Richmond.

On the evening of May 4, he was carrying out cleaning duties when he told a colleague he had “child porn” on his phone.

The colleague, unsure if Francisco was making an inappropriate joke, asked, “do you actually”?

Francisco took out his phone and began scrolling through his gallery, showing his colleague thumbnail images for pornographic videos featuring children under 10.

The colleague reported Francisco to their manager.

The following evening, Francisco was back at work, working with two colleagues.

As the three worked, they joked around. At some point, Francisco asked his colleague, “do you want to see my collection?”

The colleague was confused, and Francisco produced his phone and began scrolling through content “in a nonchalant manner”.

His colleagues saw “hundreds and hundreds” of images and videos featuring young girls.

A colleague reported the matter to their manager, who contacted police.

On May 9, police searched Francisco’s home address and seized his phone. They found a folder, hidden by “three layers of protection”, containing five videos depicting children as young as 6 engaged in sexual intercourse with adults, the summary said.

Police also found a social media conversation where Francisco asked an associate for child exploitation material.

In all, they found 34 child exploitation videos on Francisco’s phone.

When questioned by police, Francisco denied showing his colleague content involving children. He claimed the material came from a website that featured adults.

The content in the hidden folder had been accidentally downloaded from a social media application, he claimed.

Judge Tony Zohrab convicted Francisco of the charges and told him the sentencing start point will likely be a prison sentence. Francisco will appear for sentencing on 11 January 2024.