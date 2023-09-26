Liz Gunn's NZ Loyal to contest election with two on its party list

Liz Gunn’s political party NZ Loyal will contest the election with only two names on its party list. (File photo)

Liz Gunn’s political party NZ Loyal will contest the election with only two names on its party list, saying that is because it was given contradictory advice by the Electoral Commission.

But the Electoral Commission says the party missed a legal deadline, and it did everything it could to help.

An emotional Gunn took to social media late last week to tell supporters NZ Loyal has 32 electorate candidates and two party candidates who will contest the election next month.

Stuff has tried to contact the party for comment through its website, but was instead added to a NZ Loyal supporters mailing list. It has also tried to contact Southland NZ Loyal candidate Logan Evans, who did not return calls or texts.

The party’s latest email to supporters said the ‘’contradictory advice’’ came from ‘’a number of different staff”.

“We intend to investigate what happened. Competent legal advisers have stepped forward to assist so that it can be determined whether this was incompetence or deliberate sabotage. We may then seek appropriate recompense,’’ the email said.

The email urged supporters to vote for the NZ Loyal candidate in their electorate at the polling booth.

“However, the party vote remains a valid option as well, and the more protest party votes we receive, the more significant our influence in Parliament can be, despite only two party seat candidates being in the race,’’ it said.

Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said the Electoral Commission worked closely with all parties before and throughout the three-week nomination period.

This included following up with parties on issues identified to ensure candidates were eligible and nominated on time, and asking how many candidates they would have and when they would be nominated, right up until the legal deadline of noon on September 14, he said.

“New Zealand Loyal submitted the required signed document showing a party list with three candidates and bulk nominated 33 electorate candidates before the legal deadline. These were accepted. They later asked to add candidates to the party list, but the legal deadline had passed,’’ Le Quesne said.

“The Electoral Commission is committed to facilitating participation in parliamentary democracy and did everything we could to assist. After the legal deadline to submit nominations, when the party got in touch about this, there was nothing more we could do.”

Gunn was a journalist best known for quitting her job on TV1’s Breakfast show live on air in 2001.

She disappeared from public view before re-emerging in 2021 with a video stating her opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates, which she likened to rape. She had since become a prominent figure in New Zealand’s online conspiracy theory community.

In March, she pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, trespass and resisting police charges after she was arrested over an incident at Auckland International Airport.