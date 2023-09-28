'We really miss him': Kiwi sailor Clive Nothling dies in yacht accident near Fiji

Passengers of the Pacific Explorer watch on as a rescue boat heads towards the yacht.

An experienced Kiwi sailor who died during a yacht incident earlier this week is being remembered by friends as a “caring and generous man”.

Clive Nothling was on board the yacht Second Life with his friend Kev (Zach) Harper and another person when they ran into trouble off the coast of Fiji.

Military and cruise boats alike scrambled to make it to the yacht after it issued a mayday call on Sunday. The yacht had a broken mast when ships arrived.

Nothling, a long-time sailor, died during the incident.

Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) confirmed the death and said the three people who were on board “encountered difficulty”.

Luisa Tinai Melisa/Supplied 27092023 News Photo: Clive Nothling (L) and Luisa Tinai Melisa (R) in Fiji, where Nothling spent months cruising on the yacht Second Life

They had sailed the yacht from New Zealand to Fiji a few months prior and are believed to have been sailing the boat back to NZ when they encountered trouble.

Fijian local and a ‘very good friend’ of Nothling, Luisa Tinai Melisa told Stuff she had gone from her village into Nadi and heard the news of his death.

Melisa said she had known Nothling for a while and “knew what a kind heart he has.”

“He always care[d] for everybody.”

Nothling had visited them just two weeks prior to the accident, before they headed on the yacht back to NZ.

“We really miss him,” she said.

The yacht had made it’s way over to Fiji a few months prior to the accident, with Nothling’s son, Zak, documenting the journey on the crossing over.

ALI GILCHRIST/Stuff A rescue boat is on its way to the distressed vessel.

In the video, he said his father was a long-time sailor and had sailed from South Africa to NZ when Zak was just a child.

Harper was also an experienced sailor, according to Zak.

The group had also done safety and advanced sea survival courses, he said.

Zak said he had been looking forward to the trip, as it would mean spending a long period of time with his father – who he hadn’t spent much time with since he was a kid.

According to posts by Nothling, the yacht had been cruising around Fiji for the past few months, but had headed off back to NZ a few days before the incident.

The three vessels that came to the aid of Second Life were Pacific Explorer, The Beast and the Savenca.

Kiwi cruise passenger Ali Gilchrist previously told Stuff on Monday that the captain alerted the passengers about the death on Monday afternoon.

“He told us one person on the yacht was, unfortunately, deceased before we got there last night. Another passenger was rescued from the vessel today by the Fijian crew. There were originally three on board the stricken yacht.”

Gilchrist was on board the Pacific Explorer and watched the incident unfold from her balcony as the cruise ship made its way to a yacht with a broken mast just south-west of Nadi.

Ali Gilchrist/Stuff A rescue team can be seen bringing the person on the yacht to safety.

“The captain advised us over the intercom at about 1900hrs that we had been asked to attend a distress call. He said we would reach there around 0100hrs,” she said.

The captain managed to locate the troubled vessel and one of the passengers rescued was taken on board, “he is comfortable in our hospital right now.”

Gilchrist said a second person was unable to climb off last night due to their condition and remained on the yacht.

“RCC NZ requested we monitor the yacht from a distance, as it is unsafe for us to get the second person off the yacht in their condition.”

Second Life is a 40ft keelboat, designed by Grant Senior.

Maritime NZ confirmed that both the survivors were being taken to Fiji, as well as the body of the deceased.