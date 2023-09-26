Woman who threatened to blow up plane, narrowly avoids prison after driving drunk into parked car

Hannah Pierson has been sentenced to nine months home detention.

A woman who once threatened to blow up an aircraft when drunk, has been sentenced to nine months home detention for driving while drunk and hitting a parked car with a baby inside.

Hannah Lee Pierson, 34, appeared in Christchurch District Court before Judge Kevin Phillips on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to drink-driving causing injury, after she crashed into the car on SH1/Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd on June 2.

Two adults and a baby were inside the car at the time, and one adult had to be taken to Ōamaru Hospital by ambulance with chest injuries.

Driving on a restricted licence, Pierson blew three times the legal alcohol limit.

Pierson was also charged with driving in a careless manner and failing to report damage to the owner of a vehicle she hit in a parking bay after she drove down Colombo St on the wrong side in Christchurch on 21 May, 2023.

Pierson broke down as she read a pre-prepared statement, outlining her remorse for the harm she had caused.

“The weight of this guilt and shame is something I will carry with me to the end of my days.”

Pierson acknowledged she was an alcoholic and said she had reached out for help “prior to my relapse” but said she was “unheard”.

“No one is coming to save me from this disease – I have to save myself.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Pierson sobbed in the dock (earlier photo).

She said the trauma and abuse she had experienced “threatened to consume me” but the love for her son was a beacon that kept her going.

Pierson’s lawyer, Kathryn Vesty, submitted that she should be given a home detention sentence and asked for credit for her guilty plea and the remorse she had expressed.

Judge Phillips accepted there should be a 25% deduction in any penalty because of the guilty plea but said he did not accept she had shown extraordinary remorse.

He summarised a victim impact statement from the female who was injured in June when Pierson hit the stationary car she, her husband and eight-month-old-baby was in, causing $17 000 of damage.

The woman suffered bruising to the back of her neck, whiplash and muscle strains and has nightmares, flashbacks and is unable to lift her child. The baby also suffered bruising.

Pierson sobbed loudly as she heard how her offending had impacted the woman.

Judge Phillips acknowledged that Pierson had been sober for two years but had relapsed after a relationship broke down, and her one-year-old child had begun living with her ex-partner.

Pierson began drinking again after an access visit to her child “did not go well”, Judge Phillips said. He acknowledged her struggles with alcoholism.

“I don’t think there is a worse type of disease physically, because it’s with you for life.”

However, he noted that he had given her a previous opportunity to reform, “which you walked away from”.

He said a prison term would have a “catastrophic impact” on an alcoholic, and sentenced her to nine months home detention with special conditions, including not consuming or possessing alcohol and attending any interventions recommended by her probation officer.

She was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

He also convicted Pierson of dangerous driving for the May incident and ordered her to pay $750 reparation. She was convicted and discharged for failing to report the accident.

It wasn’t the first time Pierson’s alcohol problems had been before the courts, after she abused airline staff and threatened to blow up the plane she was on in November 2020.

Before she got on the flight from Melbourne to Christchurch, Pierson had two drinks, and then consumed a bottle of wine in the airport toilets.

On the flight, she demanded wine and became abusive when she was told her ticket did not cover it, and she would have to order from the menu.

Pierson then yelled that she would blow up the plane and had to be handcuffed and restrained with seatbelts by cabin crew until she fell asleep.

But the abuse resumed when she woke as the plane landed in Auckland.

As soon as the charges were laid and transferred to Christchurch, she pleaded guilty to two charges of disruptive conduct towards a crew member, and disorderly behaviour.

Judge Phillips released her on intensive supervision for a year with conditions regarding attending treatment and counselling. He also ordered that she pay $500 – an offer she made – as emotional harm reparations to the aircrew member she abused.

At the time, she told Judge Phillips: “I will redeem myself and be a better person.”

In 2012, Pierson was convicted of drink-driving after she blew 795mcg – the legal limit is 250mcg.