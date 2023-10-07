Building dispute that ended friendship leaves couple on brink of bankruptcy

Robert Fekete fears he will lose his home and his business after his builder left without finishing his dream home.

Robert Fekete’s builder did not finish work on his dream home. However, by law Fekete is still required to pay him, leaving the Nelson man facing bankruptcy and the loss of his home and business.

Fekete’s relationship with builder Allister Grew began professionally. Fekete, a joiner, sent work Grew’s way, and the builder reciprocated. They began socialising, with dinners out, and rounds of golf.

When Grew launched his building company, Fekete asked him to tackle his dream home: a two-storey European design on a Nelson hillside, with a workshop to house his joinery operation.

Fekete didn’t look too hard at his builder.

“Why not? As a friend, you trust, you don’t go that deep.”

But the ink was barely dry on the contract last July when the builder hit Fekete with a $9000 invoice for gib, citing product shortages.

Other invoices followed: for roof framing, trusses and cladding. Fekete was nervous – work had barely begun. And his bank, which required stage completion to release finance, began to issue warnings.

By March, Fekete had paid his builder $250,000, half the build cost, and over $90,000 for materials. But work was nowhere near half finished.

Then, the builder told him he had financial problems, Fekete said.

“He was really distressed ... he wanted more money.”

Fekete’s hands were tied: his bank wouldn’t release the funds without stage completions, he told Grew.

Grew’s lawyer, Darius Shahtahmasebi, of Martelli McKegg, told Stuff the builder denied mentioning money problems.

The lawyer said at the meeting where Fekete had claimed this happened, the pair had disagreed over payment terms, and the builder had told Fekete he would be unable to complete the project for the original price, due to variations pushing the price up.

But work had ground to a halt, and when wet weather arrived, Fekete spent hours at the exposed building site each day, pumping water and negotiating with his bank to finance a way to make it weathertight.

Supplied Fekete discovered his builder Allister Grew had listed building materials on Facebook Marketplace. Grew’s lawyer said the beams were “surplus to requirements”.

There were more unwelcome surprises: Fekete discovered the money he’d paid his builder for products had not reached the supplier, which meant some items – like his roof trusses – he was forced to pay for twice. And he was alerted to a listing on Facebook Marketplace, where Grew was attempting to sell some beams.

Grew’s lawyer said the beams were “surplus to requirements”, and in the end, “these items were not sold on Marketplace”.

Shahtahmasebi said some products Fekete had paid for had been installed. However, he did not address what happened with the roof trusses.

Fekete also learned Grew hadn’t paid his suppliers or his contractors, one of whom, angry he hadn’t been paid, threatened Fekete, and he had to get the police involved.

Meanwhile, the builder wasn’t answering his calls. But he was still invoicing Fekete: sometimes several times each day, for an amount that totalled around $100,000.

Shahtahmasebi denied Grew had continued to invoice Fekete for work that had not been completed.

“This is not a correct reflection of the facts and is denied by our client ... it is not unusual to invoice for work after it has been completed.

Without funds, and unwilling to pay for work that hadn’t been completed, Fekete did not pay up. By this time, he had found another builder to take over from Grew, and he tried to move forward with his build.

But Fekete was in for another shock: he discovered that under the Construction Contracts Act (CCA), Grew is entitled to claim for the unpaid invoices.

Lawyer Sophie Slater, an associate at Duncan Cotterill specialising in construction law, explained how the law works.

Under the act, a builder may issue a payment claim for building work. The claim must cite the act, include certain criteria, and be accompanied by a form outlining the process for responding to the claim, Slater said.

The only way to dispute a payment claim is by responding with a payment schedule, again referring to the act, Slater said. Without this response, the unpaid amount under the payment claim is due immediately, and is enforceable by court action.

Nelson Mail Another builder has picked up from the previous one to complete the work.

Fekete wasn’t familiar with the act, and he hadn’t noticed the form that laid out his obligations.

His builder had abandoned the site and had dropped out of view, Fekete said. “He had no right to issue those invoices.”

However, under the act, the builder can call in the debt, which will leave Fekete some $150,000 in debt.

“I’m struggling to hold it together,” Fekete said. “I can’t sleep. Everything we had went into the building. This could bankrupt me: I could lose my livelihood, my business, my house.”

Grew’s lawyer said the dispute was “regrettable”. However,

the act provided a clear framework for payment and disputes, he said.

“The Feketes chose not to follow this legislative process, which is their prerogative, however the act dictates that the next step includes court proceedings.

“This surely would be a risk the Feketes would have appreciated prior to entering into the contract.”

Slater said anyone embarking on a build should ensure they were familiar with the Construction Contracts Act.

Review all payment claims carefully, including the amount claimed and the building work to which the claim related, she said.

Invoices should be settled by the due date – unless they are disputed by a valid payment schedule, Slater said.

It was also crucial to resolve disputes, Slater said. “Withholding payment when there is a dispute may make the situation worse.”