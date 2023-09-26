Mystery surrounds earlier efforts to save Ōpiki bridge from failure

One tower of the historic Ōpiki bridge retains a reasonably firm grasp on its cables.

Engineers are puzzling over modifications made to the historic Ōpiki suspension bridge that partially collapsed into the Manawatū River last week.

Historic Places Manawatū Horowhenua and Horizons Regional Council are working on a plan to lift one of the two cable spans out of the water as soon as practicable.

Following a visit to the Manawatū River bridge site on Monday, Historic Places committee member and retired engineer Don Irvine said a two-step plan was needed.

First, the twisted cable dangling in the Manawatū River needed to be lifted out of the waterway as soon as possible.

That could involve attaching new cables to act as back stays, anchored to the ground to lift the 105-year-old steel ropes back up over the tower.

Irvine said it would not be his first choice, but the cables might have to be secured to the top of the towers temporarily while a long-term solution was designed.

Warwick Smith/Stuff One up, one down. The cables of the historic Åpiki suspension bridge have seen better days.

He said there was still a lot of work to do, to understand changes that had been made to the cables and their anchors on the Manawatū side of the bridge several years ago.

“Within the past five or six years some changes happened to the cable structure, probably due to corrosion, and somebody decided to do something.”

At this stage, Irvine said nobody currently involved with the project knew who had carried out the work, and whether it had hastened or postponed the failure.

Some cables had been replaced, and some discontinued, which was out of keeping with the original design.

When it was built in 1918, the cables were continuous – anchored on the ground at the back of the tower, fed over the top, gathered together with rope clips for the suspension over the river, then fed over the other tower and back down to anchor points in the ground.

A series of dropped wires came down from the cables to support the timber deck that had been removed after the bridge was closed around 1969.

Meantime, Horizons has been surprised by the assertion and documentation from Heritage New Zealand that suggested the council owned the bridge structure as well as the land where its towers stood.

Horizons’ group manager catchment operations Jon Roygard said while the bridge towers stood on Horizons land, the council had not previously considered it was the bridge owner.

“Horizons acknowledges the history and families who established the structure and will look further into ownership over the next few days,” he said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Wire ropes unravel from the towers of the historic and collapsing Åpiki suspension bridge.

Regardless of ownership, Irvine said something needed to be done.

He and Historic Places Manawatū Horowhenua chairperson Cindy Lilburn had five years ago made a submission urging Horizons to be more pro-active in preserving the bridge.

They said Horizons should have an internal system to keep an overview of heritage sites in the region, and make some money available to cover urgent and necessary maintenance.

They cited the Ōpiki bridge as one of the candidates for consideration in a regional historic heritage strategy.

”Nothing happened to my knowledge.”

Meantime, the local volunteer committee had at its recent annual meeting earmarked $1000 to help with whatever work needed to be done to secure the landmark bridge’s future.

“We have to get going on it sooner rather than later, and it will need some money.”