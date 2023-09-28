Warning for beachgoers after dog stuck in quicksand at Timaru's Caroline Bay

Quick-thinking members of the public save dog from sinking into quicksand.

Two women who helped a man rescue his 15-year-old dog from quicksand on Timaru’s popular Caroline Bay beach are warning others to take care in the area.

Fencing warning beach goers to avoid an area, at the north-west end of the beach, has been installed by the Timaru District Council with more permanent signage planned for the newly identified hazard.

Megan Williams and Lauren Morrison were walking dogs on the beach about 12.30pm on Saturday when they saw a man trying to pull his dog to safety after it got stuck in quicksand near an outflow section in a creek bed.

Morrison said when she ran over to help she could see the medium-sized dog was “quite deep” in the quicksand already.

“We did not want a dog to die on the beach.

“He was already half in the sand, and I remember watching a video on how to get an animal out of quicksand, so I put a lead on him, put my hand underneath him and slowly got him out.

“It took us about 5 minutes to get him out, but it felt like a very long time. When I was trying to get him out, the sand was already half up my shoes and I had to keep moving to stay on top of the sand.”

Williams said the man was struggling to get his dog out and Morrison went over to help him, while she held their dogs back, and kept other people and dogs away from the area.

The two women met the man and his “very well-loved” dog again on Tuesday, and were told the dog had seemed a bit anxious to be on the beach on Monday, but by Tuesday was a lot more enthusiastic.

Williams, a regular beach goer, said she had never seen such a big patch of quicksand on the beach before.

“I've seen maybe a small patch of quicksand because of the high tides, but I’ve never seen it to this extent.”

Their warning to others, to take care and keep an eye on the sand especially after high tide.

Timaru District Council parks and recreation manager, Bill Steans, said they were notified of the incident on Saturday.

“We had someone out to the scene as soon as possible.”

He said staff spoke to those who reported the incident and erected hazard tape around the area, but the dog and its owner left before staff arrived.

“Members of our team who have been here for decades have not remembered a time where something like this, or something similar ... has happened.”

Steans said the quicksand was located near an outflow section in a creek bed, and it is believed to have been caused by a combination of the excess rain, stormwater, high tides, and potential liquefaction from Wednesday’s quake.

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near Geraldine on September 20. Aftershocks continued for hours after the 9.14am earthquake, about 45km north of Geraldine, with many residents throughout South Canterbury feeling the quake that struck suddenly.

“This is a natural phenomenon, so we are unable to predict when, or if, something like this occurs,” he said.

“The hazard tape which was erected on Saturday was a temporary measure, and we are installing signage to identify the hazard.

“This will be laminate signs which will alert people to the quicksand hazard. These signs are temporary at this stage, as we anticipate the area will resolve itself in the coming days and may not return.”

Environment Canterbury acting general manager operations Brian Reeves said the regional council was advised of the incident on Sunday.

“When sand becomes saturated, it gives the impression and characteristics of quicksand,” Reeves said.

“In Caroline Bay, this is caused by heavy rain and storm water outfall at the north-west corner of the Bay. We are unaware of any previous reports of similar incidents.”

Reeves said they were in contact with TDC about the incident.