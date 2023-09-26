White supremacist Philip Arps back before the courts for allegedly threatening to kill

Philip Arps was back before the court on Tuesday, on charges of threatening to kill, contravening a protection order and obstructing the course of justice.

Appearing at the Christchurch District Court by video link, Arps was remanded in custody by Judge Mark Callaghan until his next appearance on December 15.

He pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill a family member on April 3 and contravening a protection order, and elected a jury trial on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Arps was previously in jail for obscenely abusing probation officers after he tore into them in a barrage of messages over his ankle bracelet. He was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment by Judge Kevin Phillips at the Christchurch District Court in April.

In text messages, Arps called probation officers “worthless”, “fat”, “piss weak” and “violently disgusting”.

Another message read “I really want to shoot you in the face.”

Other messages were too vile to be published.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Arps is back before the courts. (File photo)

He was convicted on three charges of using obscene language towards probation officers and another of breaching his release conditions.

Arps was also convicted of breaching his release conditions for allowing his bracelet to go flat. He was placed on special conditions following his 2019 sentence.

Arps was jailed for 21 months in 2019 after he sent a video of the Christchurch terror attack to 30 people, and asked a friend to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”.

He was released from prison in January 2020 with strict conditions, including not being allowed near any mosques in New Zealand, or having contact with anyone in the Muslim community. An electronic monitoring bracelet was used to help authorities keep track of his movements.

Arps recently came last in a bid to be elected to the board of local high school Te Aratai College.