Great-grandmother hit by cyclist on footpath suffers life-changing injuries

Karen Baker, near where her 82-year-old mother was hit by a cyclist from behind and badly injured, outside the pedestrian entrance to Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village on Main Rd Stoke.

Before September 12, Ida Davies walked everywhere, morning and night.

As a non-driver, the 82-year-old would walk every evening around the neighbourhood of Stoke, but also to Richmond to do her shopping, hopping on and off the bus.

But an accident, at 5.30pm on a Tuesday, “knocked her for six”, her daughter Karen Baker said.

Davies said she was hit from behind by a cyclist, falling to the footpath on her head, shattering one wrist and spraining the other, and breaking her nose in two places.

Knocked unconscious by the fall, Davies is reeling with the effects of a severe concussion, and has to don sunglasses in bright lights and keep the curtains closed. She’s told it could take weeks, or even months, to recover from its effects.

Nelson Mail Ida Davies was badly injured after being hit from behind by a cyclist outside a retirement village in Stoke, Nelson, this month.

Davies also has a fracture in her upper jaw, and is unable to chew or bite.

Two weeks later, her teeth and gums are still numb and swollen, and she has been told by a dentist that it will take some time for normal sensation to return.

Her wrist was operated on to remove bone fragments, and a metal plate screwed in to reattach a fractured bone. She is unable to use her hands, and can’t dress herself, shower or cook unaided.

Baker said it was unknown whether her mother would get full use of her wrist back, and she would have to undertake hours of physiotherapy and undergo an assessment of her concussion.

Life for the octogenarian, who was previously independent and fit, has come to a crashing halt. She is now due to spend six weeks in respite care before potentially returning home, though she told Stuff the repercussions of the accident meant she now would feel afraid of leaving her front gate.

Nelson Mail Ida Davies suffered a severe concussion, had her nose broken in two places, her jaw fractured, and her wrist shattered.

“I’m so used to being active, it’s so frustrating,” Davies said.

“I’m still quite cross with the man that knocked me down. I had no chance because it was from behind. I was walking on a footpath, and you really don’t expect it.”

Baker said the accident had also affected her mother’s mental health.

“She’s very, very angry and upset that it’s going to be a long, long slow process.”

Baker said the cyclist had stayed at the scene and organised assistance. But she said the man should not have been cycling on the footpath in the first place.

She wanted the issue of pedestrian safety to be highlighted, and hoped the Nelson City Council would look into putting signage around the retirement village, warning that elderly residents were on foot ahead.

Nelson Mail Karen Baker is worried other elderly residents could be in danger on the footpath outside the retirement village.

“There are several residents that go out walking and some of them are a lot frailer than my mum. This could happen to one of them.”

The council’s group manager of infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the council was saddened to hear of the incident.

Over the past two years, the council had been made aware of three incidents or near misses involving pedestrians and cyclists across the whole of Nelson, though this number was likely to be higher due to under-reporting, he said.

“While we recognise the importance of signage, it is not practical to place it everywhere, and extra signage may not be sufficient to deter future incidents.”

Nelson Mail Ida Davies was badly injured after being hit by a cyclist outside a retirement village in Stoke, Nelson, this month.

Louverdis said it was illegal to ride a cycle on footpaths unless the person was delivering mail, or the bike had very small wheels.

Footpaths were for walking and small recreational devices, so anyone riding a bicycle that did not meet the above criteria was in breach of the Land Transport Road User Rules, which was a matter for police, he said.

On Sunday, police asked for two witnesses to the crash to come forward to help with their investigation.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that no charges had been laid at this time and enquiries into the crash were continuing.

Police were not immediately aware of any other crashes around the retirement village.