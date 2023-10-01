The campaign to stop social housing in a wealthy South Auckland enclave

Residents of The Gardens say they have a great lifestyle, nestled between Totara Park and the Auckland Botanic Gardens. But, that could be under threat, with the arrival of 17 dwellings to be bought by KÄinga Ora.

A 17-dwelling development in a wealthy enclave in South Auckland has infuriated local residents, having been revealed to be a social housing complex.

Manurewa’s The Gardens is described by residents as “a lifestyle choice” away from the “slums and undesirables” of surrounding areas.

A petition demanding that housing agency Kāinga Ora (KO) sell a new development on Hill Road has gained around 1900 signatures.

“What is at stake is the future of The Gardens as you know it. There are many statistics that outline the issues that a development like this represents, like increases in crime and a drop in property value,” the petition said.

It was started by Manurewa Local Board deputy chair Matt Winiata, who is also a real estate agent.

He told Stuff that the average property price within The Gardens was $1.27 million - “out of step” with the $788,000 - $800,000 values in parts of South Auckland where KO traditionally developed.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff A palatial estate is just a few doors up the road from social housing under construction in The Gardens. Residents say the new housing block will be “out of character”.

“I get told that housing is a human right, but getting to have a say after having paid rates is a right too,” he said.

The suburb is nestled between Totara Park and the Auckland Botanic Gardens. A few doors up the road from the new housing complex are palatial estates, even a home styled like a castle.

“You couldn’t ask for anything more in a community, but it’s hard to get into because of the price. It’s not elitist, but it is exclusive,” Winiata said.

“The outcome if KO puts in these houses will be an exodus of residents who have moved to The Gardens for a quiet lifestyle.”

Via the petition, Winiata alerted disgruntled residents to a community information drop-in session held by Kāinga Ora in September.

Footage of the event shows angry middle-aged men shouting and swearing at a KO staffer.

“We wanted to have meaningful dialogue but a group of residents, encouraged by a local board member, stopped that from happening, which was very disappointing,” KO regional director Angela Pearce said.

"Unfortunately, we had to end this event early out of concern for our staff and others who were in the area at the time.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Someone has taken it upon themselves to spray paint “Kainga Ora” on a sign outside the development.

Winiata said that what a subsequent television “hit piece” didn’t record was him intervening and talking residents down. However, he does believe residents have a right to be angry.

“I’ve been disgusted with this. They openly want to enter communities where they don’t have a developed presence. I think it’s fair for the community to have a say.”

He produced an Official Information Act request which he alleges shows that Kāinga Ora had colluded with developers to find a way to circumvent notifying neighbours about proposed housing blocks.

When Kāinga Ora is building a project that requires resource consent, the public can sometimes get its say if the council requires it to be “publicly notified”. In this case, a private developer applied for consent and later entered into a contract to build social housing.

Kāinga Ora’s Angela Pearce said working with developers was one of the ways it was meeting “urgent demand” for public housing.

“Developers can present potential sites to Kāinga Ora at any stage of the development cycle. We then assess the offered project and, if it’s suitable, begin negotiations.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Residents of The Gardens have been defensive about a social housing block underway. Not even a moat, would be enough to keep out so-called “undesirables”.

“How and when we engage with communities depends on the scale and size of a development, and whether we are overseeing the build or, in the case of Hill Road, purchasing homes from a developer."

Pearce said there were 741 people in the area waiting to be homed, many of whom would already be working locally and have children in nearby schools.

“There is no evidence to support concerns that public housing will bring down property values. There are many factors that influence house prices, such as interest rates, building standards and market trends.”

But, Winiata isn’t buying that.

“Sceptically, 17 dwellings are not going to fix their problems. 721 families in need is a problem, but it's not my problem, it is a central government problem.”

