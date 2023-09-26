Protest convoy set to roll for parliament, police set up heavy road restrictions

Police have begun preparing the Wellington streets ahead of a protest convoy headed for Parliament.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition’s (TFRC) ‘Revolution Convoy 2023’ started making its way through the country on Tuesday, with groups in both Cape Reinga and Bluff.

The protesters are planning to arrive at Parliament in order to ‘confront Ashley Bloomfield’ – asking the NZ public to ‘be counted as a revolutionary’ as they protest ‘Agenda 2030’.

Agenda 2030 is a United Nations-led set of 17 goals to achieve sustainable development globally. They apply to all countries that have signed up, and, although they are not legally binding, countries are expected to report voluntarily on their implementation.

A national conference looking at New Zealand’s progress on the UN’s sustainable development goals, whose keynote speakers include former Director-General of Health Sir Ashley Bloomfield, was supposed to happen in the area on Thursday, but has been moved online due to safety concerns.

On Tuesday, police released their plans for road closures around Parliament, in order to manage vehicle access and movement ahead of the protests.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Protest scenes as police hold the line to prevent more vehicles from joining the occupation site around Parliament grounds on Saturday, February 26, 2022 (file photo)

The closures begin from 11.59pm on Tuesday to 12.01am on Friday.

These include: Hill Street closed between Molesworth/Aitken Streets and Guildford Terrace, Kate Sheppard Place, the Lambton Quay/Bowen Street intersection and Bunny Street near the bus depot.

“We have been in contact with organisers from the various groups and set clear expectations for peaceful and lawful activity”, superintendent Wade Jennings said.

The police were mindful of community concerns given the disruption experienced during the occupation of parliament grounds last year, he said.

Staff had been visiting local residents and businesses to provide reassurance ahead of the protest, Jennings said.

TFRC was founded by Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki in 2021 in opposition to the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The group was heavily involved in the occupation at Parliament last year and in August 2022 held a "people's court" on Parliament's steps for "crimes against Kiwis".

Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition is planning counterprotests on Thursday in response to the TFRC.

According to the Wellington City Council, protesters will gather in Civic Square on Thursday about 10am, before making their way to Parliament.

The council said they acknowledged it is important that people have the right to protest, but expected that police would take action against unlawful behaviour.

Parliament closed for business on September 8, ahead of the October 14 general election.