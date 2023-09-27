Who are the new parliament protesters descending on Wellington?

Brian Tamaki leads anti-government protesters from Te Ngākau Civic Square to Parliament. (First published August 23, 2022)

A large group of protesters are expected to descend on Wellington, and parliament, with police shutting down a chunk of roads ahead of their arrival.

The Freedom & Rights Coalition’s (TFRC) ‘Revolution Convoy 2023’ started making its way through the country on Tuesday, with groups in both Cape Reinga and Bluff.

Police are warning Wellingtonians of potential commuter chaos as key roads in the CBD are blocked, in order to prevent another parliament occupation, like in 2022.

But who are the protesters that are going to set up on parliament's steps? And what do they want?

Who are they?

The main group involved in the protest is The Freedom and Rights Coalition (TFRC), who are dubbing the protest the ‘Revolution Convoy 2023’.

TFRC was founded by Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki in 2021 in opposition to the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The group was heavily involved in the occupation at Parliament last year and in August 2022 held a "people's court" on Parliament's steps for "crimes against Kiwis".

The group claims to include thousands of Kiwis from all walks of life such as farmers, churches, mental health advocates, indigenous peoples, youth and ‘covid frustrated’.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington (file photo)

What are they protesting?

The protesters are planning to arrive at parliament in order to ‘confront Ashley Bloomfield’ – asking the NZ public to ‘be counted as a revolutionary’ as they protest ‘Agenda 2030’.

A national conference looking at New Zealand’s progress on the UN’s sustainable development goals, whose keynote speakers include former Director-General of Health Sir Ashley Bloomfield, was supposed to happen in the area on Thursday, but has been moved online due to safety concerns.

They list their other gripes as: Climate change scam, transgender agenda, raced-based politics, global control, NZ is not for sale, 15-minute cities.

What actually is Agenda 2030?

Agenda 2030 is a United Nations-led set of 17 goals to achieve sustainable development globally.

They apply to all countries that have signed up, and, although they are not legally binding, countries are expected to report voluntarily on their implementation.

Examples of the goals include: ending all poverty, ensuring healthy lives and promoting peaceful and inclusive societies.

Numerous fact-checking exercises of the conspiracy that Agenda 2030 is a global plot to institute a ‘new world order’ have found no evidence of that to be true.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police are set to close the roads around parliament in order to prevent another occupation (file photo)

Are other protest groups going to be there?

Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition is planning counter protests on Thursday in response to the TFRC.

Groundswell, a group of farmers and rural professionals, will also be travelling through Wellington around Thursday – but they’re part of a separate protest, “Drive 4 Change’.

They’re not expected to go to parliament.

What roads are closed?

On Tuesday, police released their plans for road closures around Parliament, in order to manage vehicle access and movement ahead of the protests.

The closures begin from 11.59pm on Tuesday to 12.01am on Friday.

These include: Hill Street closed between Molesworth/Aitken Streets and Guildford Terrace, Kate Sheppard Place, the Lambton Quay/Bowen Street intersection and Bunny Street near the bus depot.