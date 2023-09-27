Man blows 1000mcg breath alcohol level twice in three months, but does not admit to drinking problem

A Southland man who blew a breath alcohol level of more than 1000mcg twice in three months says he does not have a drinking problem. (File photo)

A Southland man who blew a breath alcohol level of more than 1000mcg twice in three months says he does not have a drinking problem, and he does not want help to address his issues.

Enua Mamao Sarah Marshall Ngaro, 31, freezing worker, of Mataura, recorded a breath level of 1047mcg when he was stopped by police in July.

“Bizarrely,’’ Ngaro’s lawyer John Frazer said, he recorded exactly the same level when he was stopped on the Gore Mataura Highway on September 3.

The breath alcohol limit for a driver over 20 is 250mcg.

Ngaro appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to charges of driving with excess breath alcohol and driving contrary to an alcohol interlock licence.

But the court heard Ngaro only had a Cook Island driver’s licence.

Judge Emma Smith said an alcohol interlock licence sentence issued to Ngaro in July was probably made in error, and she said there was no point in sentencing him to a sentence that would help him with his issues unless he wanted to be helped.

Frazer approached Ngaro while he was standing in the dock and asked if he wanted help to address his drinking issues, but he said no.

“You’ve got yourself in trouble, in serious trouble in a short period of time,’’ Judge Smith said.

“You say you don’t have a drinking problem, but you surely do. You don’t want help and you have taken no notice of your previous conviction.”

On the charge of driving contrary to an alcohol interlock licence he was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work and disqualified from driving for six months, and on the drink-driving charge he was disqualified from driving for 10 months and given 60 hours’ community work, to be served concurrently.

Ngaro will be subject to a zero alcohol licence if he does obtain a New Zealand driver's licence.