SovCit threat prompts council building lockdown plans

A death threat sent to Tasman District Council from a "sovereign citizen". It was also sent to the staff member's former home.

A rise in anti-government sentiment and the SovCit movement have prompted the Tasman District Council to put lockdown procedures in place for its buildings.

At the council’s audit and risk committee on Wednesday, a report presented to the council put forward a number of key health and safety risks, with anti-government sentiment and the sovereign citizen movement considered to be of “high priority”.

The report said those groups were one of the “significant” health and safety risks for staff.

To address that, the council hired emergency planning specialists Harrison Tew to review the security of offices and libraries. A lockdown alarm has been installed in the Richmond office as a result.

Lockdown protocols were developed for each building and staff were trained on them, and on managing aggressive behaviour.

In a breakdown of risks, the report said SovCits had sent “repetitive and at times highly offensive correspondence”, including death threats to staff, signs threatening trespassers, threatening to picket staff members’ homes, and refusing to pay for services such as rates or dog registration.

Staff have been subjected to 21 incidents of aggressive, abusive or intimidating behaviour over the past financial year.

SovCits are a movement of people who believe the New Zealand government is illegitimate, and therefore consider themselves exempt from the law.

The report also said that aggressive, abusive, and intimidating behaviour had increased towards council contractors. Seven contractors have either been threatened or abused by landowners or members of the public, the report said.

In October 2022 a female parking warden in her 60s was assaulted in Motueka.

In one incident, a property owner released his dogs when a dog ranger visited the property for enforcement purposes.

One of the dogs attacked the officer, causing puncture wounds to his leg. The police were involved in the incident.

At one of the so-called emergency meetings protesting the installation of cycleways in Motueka, organisers said council staff declined to attend after airing safety concerns.

Supplied/Nelson Mail An "emergency meeting" to discuss cycleways, and other topics of concern, was held at the Upper Moutere Community Hall in August. Staff declined to attend because of safety reasons.

Chief executive officer Janine Dowding said in an interview with Stuff in August she had received some “insulting” and “derogatory” correspondence, including targeted abuse and threats.

When staff received threatening correspondence, the matter would always be raised with the police, she said.

Asked about the causes of the rise in threatening behaviour, Dowding said every person had different triggers.

In some parts of the country, councils had to take legal action against SovCits claiming allodial title. (file photo)

“We saw a level of that disengagement occurring through Covid lockdowns, people being concerned that they will lose choices and freedoms.

“We’re also dealing with a society that might be more stressed, you’ve got the economy, you’ve got mortgage rates ... Covid has shown us that the landscape can shift really quickly.”

Within anti-authority movements, the risk was there, she said, and it was a concern to her if staff and elected members were in a position where there “might be a level of that feeling in a meeting”.

While some staff members were less affected by aggression than others, Dowding said the message to get out to the community was one of zero tolerance.

“We’re people, we live and work in this community, our kids go to school in this community, we are people like everybody else. And when we receive targeted aggression or threats, it has a real effect.

“Just because we can seem like a faceless organisation at times, it doesn't mean that what we get sent and what gets said to our staff isn't said to a person.”