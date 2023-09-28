First it was rotting meat, now it's fluffy lamb tails... What is going on in Christchurch?

Is it a dog’s tail? Monique Wilson is just one of many Christchurch residents who discovered a lamb tail in her mailbox.

Bizarre things are happening in Christchurch, involving woolly tails, mistaken identities and some very disturbed residents.

First there was the meat dumper of unknown carnivorous origins, leaving hundreds of kilograms of rotting flesh in council rubbish bins around Wigram and Hornby – not to mention another bag emitting a disturbing odour along upmarket Sumner Beach.

Already a strange and unsettling yarn that had all the locals on the look-out, the mysterious meat dumper took a backseat this week, as residents in another suburb discovered parcels in their mailboxes – and not of the courier kind.

On Monday, Monique Wilson strolled casually to her mailbox in Avonhead, expecting a couple of envelopes and perhaps the odd flyer or two. She reached inside to find something long, slightly coarse and furry.

Intrigued, Wilson had a closer look, and found what she first thought was her dog’s tail.

“Our dog is the exact same colour.”

Horrified, she rushed to check, and was hugely relieved to find her beloved pet in one piece, complete with a wagging tail.

After posting about her gory find on Facebook, Wilson learnt it was a lamb’s tail – and she wasn’t the only one to receive the unwanted gift.

Several homeowners in the area also reported finding tails in their mailboxes, or on their driveways. Some speculated it might have been the work of late night party goers at the weekend. Others jested they were lucky, as lambs' tails are considered a BBQ delicacy by some.

SUPPLIED Who is Christchurch's lamb tail mailperson?

Wilson’s husband even spotted a few while out walking, particularly around Bevington St.

But just which Little Bo Peeps do the tails belong to? And how did they end up in city mailboxes, when the nearest farm is 15 minutes away?

Timing is not such a mystery, with many farmers docking lambs' tails with gas irons after Spring arrivals, in a practice designed to stop fly-strike.

Christchurch’s latest puzzle comes just a week after 250 kgs of meat was dumped on a Monday night in Hornby, causing Councillor Mark Peters to appeal for information.

It was the third time the phantom dumper had struck after the first find of 200 kgs of meat in rubbish bins on August 28, followed by 200 kgs on September 11.

Christchurch City Council Last week it was meat dumping, this week it’s lamb tail posting.

Peters reckons someone is trying to avoid paying disposal fees, and says it could potentially be the remnants of homekill, but he wants it to stop before the hot Canterbury sun kicks in.

“It’s quite out of hand.”

Luckily, no more meat has been found dumped, apart from a bag at the beach, but coupled with the lambs' tails, the saga is leaving the city with a foul smelling whodunnit.

“Honestly, it’s pretty gross,” Wilson said.