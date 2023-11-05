Nearly half of police frontline patrol cars 'crash', but it's not as bad as it sounds

Almost half of police frontline Skoda patrol cars were involved in some sort of crash in 2022. (File photo)

Just under half of new frontline police vehicles were involved in some sort of crash in 2022, one year after the Skoda model was introduced within one of the most active fleets in New Zealand.

It has been two years since Skoda vehicles were introduced as a frontline patrol car for police, and data provided to Stuff through the Official Information Act revealed that in 2022, of 624 Skodas operating on the frontline, 49% crashed.

By comparison, of 2492 Holden vehicles in the fleet, only 28% were involved in a crash.

For the first seven months of this year, Skoda made up 36% of the fleet and 42% of crashes, compared to Holden, which made up 63% of the fleet and 43% of all crashes.

Chris Cahill, president of the Police Association, said initially there were some “teething problems” with Skoda as officers were concerned about the type of tyres that were being used and the size of the wheel, as well as the way the suspension was set.

“That caused some initial concerns, but I think that’s been worked through now,” he said.

Manager of fleet services for New Zealand Police, Ann-Maree Beard, said over time “tweaks” and “small changes” have been made to the vehicles, including suspension upgrades.

Police work to identify anything that could be upgraded, as the vehicle is built especially for them. It’s not the same Skoda a consumer would purchase at a car yard, Beard said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cahill said that police drive 24/7 and sometimes in “risky conditions” too. (File photo)

Cahill suggested the increased crash rate for the Skodas could be to do with the increased numbers of frontline officers that joined at the same time the model was introduced.

However, Cahill said everything needed to be put into perspective. Police frontline vehicles were on the road 24/7, and driving in “risky conditions”.

Beard said there were “various variables” that went into what might happen throughout the day for a frontline officer.

But the amount of crashes that frontline cars are involved in during a year was not something “we [police] are concerned about”.

For Cahill, the data showed nothing “unexpected” either.

“It’s what I would’ve expected to see in these stats. I don’t think we’ve seen an increase due to the change in vehicles.”

Janine O’Connor, a driving instructor at the Royal New Zealand Police College, said while it appeared there were a high number of ’crashes’, the use of the term had to be understood.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF The first of the new Skoda police patrol vehicles is revealed in Wellington.

Vehicles that are damaged, whether it be a scratch or something more, have to be repaired, and a report filed, and as such, even minor incidents come under the category of a crash, O’Connor said.

In response to the data identifying hitting a stationary object as one of the biggest causes of police cars crashing, Beard said it’s not always at a high speed that these occur and the kind of damage recorded is “very typical” for a fleet of their size.

And while some of those crashes may be innocent, like bumping into a pole, one of the biggest causes of police car crashes was offenders ramming their vehicle into a police vehicle.

There was an increased occurrence of vehicles ramming police cars, O’Connor said.

It’s an issue Cahill said had been noted within the association.

“It certainly has become a very popular means of criminals to try and stop police pursing them.”

Yet, O'Connor said it was always case by case on what the offenders' intentions were and what they were thinking at the time.

“There’s lots of reasons why offenders may hit our vehicles, and it might not be necessarily in a ram, it could be that they’re potentially maybe just in a pursuit, and they’re trying to get away from one of our patrol vehicles.”

There have also been situations when police have been stopping vehicles only to have a driver reverse back into a patrol vehicle.

The faster, more powerful Skoda Superb has seen some officers calling it the “superb Superb” while others have groaned about wanting their Holdens back, Cahill said.

Either way, the vast majority think it's a “better vehicle” and a “positive advancement”.

From a fleet perspective, Beard said police have a “really great relationship” with Skoda and the vehicles have been going “very well”.

The cherry on top is that the police have invested an additional four weeks into their recruitment training at police college.

Though more planning is expected around what the 20-week programme might look like, O’Connor said they were anticipating more driving training time.