100 tonnes of chalk used to restore kiwi carved into UK hill

The Bulford Kiwi was carved into the chalk on Beacon Hill, Wiltshire, by New Zealand troops at the end of World War I.

One hundred tonnes of chalk have been helicoptered into the British countryside to restore a giant carving of a kiwi made by New Zealand soldiers during WWI.

The Bulford Kiwi in Wiltshire, England was created by New Zealand soldiers at Sling Camp in 1919, as they waited to return home after the war.

The kiwi, which is carved into the chalk on Beacon Hill, covers 1.5 acres and is about 130 metres tall.

The monument was designed by Sergeant Major Percy Blenkarne​, a drawing instructor who confirmed the anatomical dimensions of the bird by studying a stuffed kiwi at the Natural History Museum in London.

The layout of the kiwi was made by Sergeant Major Victor Low​, an engineering student.

It was declared a scheduled monument in 2017, meaning it has recognition as a nationally important archaeological site and cannot be destroyed.

Ministry of Defence UK/Supplied The Royal Air Force flew 100 tonnes of chalk into Wiltshire via a Chinook helicopter for the restoration.

In 2018, the kiwi was resurfaced for the first time in 30 years.

On Friday (local time), the UK Government shared that the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) had again restored the Bulford kiwi in partnership with the New Zealand High Commission and local conservation groups.

The restoration saw 100 tonnes of chalk flown to the site via a Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter, flown by Flight Lieutenant James Patrick​, a New Zealander.

Waiata (songs) were performed as the chalk was raked into place by volunteers.

Patrick, who is in the UK on an exchange programme, said while he had flown over the kiwi a few times, he initially didn’t know much about it.

“The fact that it was made by New Zealand soldiers waiting to go home after the first World War just makes it special. Then knowing I’m involved in restoring it, it’s just awesome to be honest.”

“The soldiers who made this were fighting with the British forces on the Western Front, and I think that is important for us to remember. We have these relationships and things like this are perfect for us to keep up those bonds.”

New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner Shannon Austin​ said it had been fantastic working alongside dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers.

“The Bulford Kiwi is well-loved and has a long history that links the UK and New Zealand.”

“It has been a real pleasure to be involved in helping to protect and restore this significant monument.”

DIO senior archaeologist Richard Osgood​ said the Bulford Kiwi was of national and international importance given its association with the Armed Forces of New Zealand.

“This annual re-chalking reinforces the bonds between our countries and reminds us of the sacrifices made in the first World War.”