Top biker rates Waikaia's new pump track as one of the best in the country

Waikaia Forest Trails’ new pump track got the seal of approval from top freestyle mountainbike rider Levi Goodall at its opening on Sunday.

”This would be one of the top three in the country – it’s really, really good,’’ he said.

“To be honest it really exceeded my expectations. There’s lots of different options, there’s jumps so the kids learn to jump ... it’s very, very good.’’

Goodall was on hand to give a demonstration at the opening day, as kids on all sorts of bikes took to the track to try it out.

Allan McDonald, 9, of Dunedin said he thought the track was great.

“It’s got heaps of jumps and there’s heaps of people here to be friends and buddies with,’’ he said.

Southland district mayor Rob Scott had ridden around the track before opening day.

“It’s magic,’’ he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff International freestyle biker Levi Goodall and Lochy Russell, 5, go for a ride on Waikaia Forest Trails Trust's new pump track.

“I’ve had a go around it and I’m really keen to have another go. It’s a world-class asset for Waikaia and I’m so proud of the group that has managed to turn a green paddock into something that everyone can enjoy.’’

The pump track, which cost more than $200,000 was built by Graded Earth Ltd.

It is the first stage of the Waikaia Forest Trails Trust’s plan to build 25km of mountainbike trails in the Waikaia Forest.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Elyssa Duff, 3, rides around the new pump track at Waikaia, which was opened on Sunday.

The pump track will serve as a hub, and work would begin this week on scoping stage two, which would be the initial tracks in the forest, trustee Hilary Kelso said.

“It’s really great to see so many kids here having a go on it, and hopefully we’ll get some adults going too’’, she said.

“It’s a major step for us to get stage one of the project completed. There have been so many businesses and individuals that have donated time and equipment, and we really are thankful to all of them for getting us this far – bring on stage two.’’