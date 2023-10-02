Businessman embroiled in sex scandal pledged millions to cathedral restoration

A wealthy businessman at the centre of an overseas sex scandal pledged millions of dollars to the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral.

However, the board of the company overseeing the ongoing repair of the badly earthquake-damaged cathedral in central Christchurch says it hasn’t received any money from the prolific philanthropist and has a policy in place to ensure donors’ “values align with those of the Anglican Church”.

Hamish Ogston - one of Britain’s wealthiest men - is reported to have exploited vulnerable south-east Asian sex workers, according to an investigation by The Sunday Times published at the weekend.

The newspaper said its investigation, which was based on about 1,000 leaked documents, and drew on the businessman’s handwritten notes, “paints a picture of how one man has used his wealth to fund and conceal his activity over the course of a decade”.

Through his lawyer, Ogston reportedly denied the allegations, saying: “This paints a picture of my personal life that I simply do not recognise. I do not exploit women. I am very sad that the publication of these allegations is going to cause immeasurable harm to the charities which I have been able to support over the years.”

In 2011, Ogston pledged $4m to the restoration of the historic Christ Church Cathedral, which was wrecked by the Christchurch earthquakes.

Three years later, he travelled to New Zealand, reiterated his pledge and controversially told media he believed a foundation should be set up to “take over the reconstruction of the cathedral, independent of the Anglican church, but with their cooperation”.

The Hamish Ogston Foundation, which is said to support “health, heritage and music in the UK and abroad”, still appears in a list of pledges on the restoration project’s website.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd’s (CCRL) board said it had learnt of the allegations about Ogston overnight.

Since the philanthropist pledged millions towards the rebuild of the cathedral, discussions had been held with his foundation, but “the pledge has not been honoured and the Reinstatement Project has not received any funds from Mr Ogston or his foundation”.

“CCRL has a donation policy in place to ensure all funds it receives for the Reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral are from donors whose values align with those of the Anglican Church.”

On Monday, Ogston's former business partner and friend, Michael Norris, who lives in Akaroa, told Stuff he was "shocked and surprised" by the "serious allegations" reported by The Sunday Times, and urged the public not to jump to conclusions until the full facts were known.

Norris, who is a trustee of the Great Christchurch Buildings Trust, which campaigned to prevent demolition of the cathedral, said he was "fairly sceptical until I see evidence supporting all this".

“Friends support friends when they are in difficulty. I'm not treating them [the allegations] as true - there's a long way to go.”

Norris said Ogston was an “unusual person” who had “various quirks”, but he had no knowledge of the conduct alleged by The Sunday Times.

"The allegations that are specified are complete news to us."

He said he knew Ogston as a “very different person” - a bright, astute and generous man, particularly when it came to supporting the arts and heritage.

“One thing we like about Hamish is that he gets things done.”

Norris said if the allegations were true it wasn't his place to comment about whether Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement should accept money from his friend, but acknowledged "it would create difficulties".

He said Ogston, who was “notoriously difficult to get hold of”, last contacted him a month ago, when he sent an email wishing his wife a happy birthday.

Norris had not contacted his friend since learning of the allegations on Sunday night, but planned to.

Philip Burdon, another Great Christchurch Buildings Trust trustee, who has donated millions to the cathedral’s restoration, said the allegations about Ogston, whom he’d met once, were “hideous and horrifying”.

He said he endorsed Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement’s policy regarding donations.

In March, CCRL chairperson Mark Stewart said restoration of the cathedral was on track to be completed in 2027.

The restoration would cost about $160m, compared to the original budget of $154m, but a further $50m still needed to be raised.

Stuff previously reported Ogston joined the Norwegian Merchant Navy at the age of 16 and found himself in Lyttelton Port, Christchurch, a year later. He worked on Kiwi dairy farms before travelling to Australia and Canada.

In 1980 he founded the CPP Group - a British company that sells products including mobile-phone, credit-card and identity protection insurance services.

Thirty years later, he pocketed £120 million when he floated the company on the stock market. In March 2011 it was revealed that CPP was under investigation by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The Guardian newspaper reported in August 2013 that CPP faced near collapse after it was fined £10.5m by the FCA in 2012.

Norris previously said Ogston had visited the cathedral before the earthquakes and loved the building.

The Hamish Ogston Foundation website says Ogston has donated more than £8.5 million ($17.3m NZD) and pledged an additional £2 million ($4.07m). The latter is the same amount he pledged to the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral.

According to international media, he’s previously said he would give most of his wealth to charity when he dies.