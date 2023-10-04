Police investigating incident at Gore High School

The Ministry of Education says it has offered support to Gore High School after an alleged incident. (File photo)

Police and Netsafe are working with Gore High School after an incident was reported to police.

However, details about what the incident was, and who was involved, are thin.

A police spokesperson said police were looking into a matter reported to them involving people at a Southland school.

“Our enquiries are in their initial stages and, as such, we cannot make further comment at this time,’’ the spokesperson said.

On Monday, Stuff asked Gore High School chairperson Brendon Harrex about the alleged incident.

Harrex asked for questions to be emailed to him.

In an emailed response, he said: “I advise that the information with which you have been provided is not complete nor accurate, [and we are working with the police and Netsafe under the Harmful Digital Communications Act in order to resolve the publication of inaccurate information about our school and staff, and to prevent any further instances of it].

‘’It is our school policy not to make public comment on any student matters to ensure we protect the privacy of our young people and it is not in their interests for us to do so.’’

He said the school ensured that all matters of student wellbeing and safety were dealt with promptly and properly, and in accordance with all Ministry of Education and other legal requirements.

“We have in place appropriate Board of Trustees’ policies with which we ensure compliance. The most important of these are available on the school’s website and the others are available on request. These policies are updated in accordance with any legislation changes and as part of our ongoing review cycle.’’

When asked to clarify what was not complete or inaccurate about the information Stuff was told, Harrex replied in an email on Wednesday afternoon that ‘’the statement we have provided completes our response to the questions you have asked’’.

Ministry of Education Hautū (Leader) Te Tai Runga (South) Nancy Bell said employment matters should be directed to the board of trustees, as the employer.

“We have contacted the school and offered our support if they need it.”