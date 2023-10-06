More hoarding damage, more vitriol, say Nelson candidates

ACT MP Chris Baillie said there has been damage to ACT hoardings, but there are more signs out this year.

Parties of all political stripes are experiencing more hoarding damage and, some candidates say, more vitriol and anger.

Stuff visited a woman on a busy street in Stoke who has replaced her Labour hoardings “at least” five times after nighttime visitors destroyed or stole the signs from her fence.

It’s the second time the woman, who asked for anonymity, has put Labour hoardings on her fence in the run-up to a general election.

Last time round, people drew “moustaches, or little horns” on candidates’ faces, she said. This time, it’s been much worse, she said.

A Labour Party volunteer suggested she put a sign-up in her garden, out of reach of passersby.

“I thought about it and thought no, you never know who these people are, they may become more aggressive. They come at night... I didn’t feel safe.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Time spent patching up signs meant time away from other activities – like his family, said Green Party candidate Jace Hobbs.

Labour’s Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said while some hoarding damage was always inevitable, the run-up to the general election on October 14 had been much worse.

She knew of two Labour supporters who had installed CCTV cameras along with their signs. Other supporters had elected not to erect hoardings at all.

“[The damage] makes people feel unsettled and unsafe.”

Vandalising signs was an attack on democracy, and people needed to respect every party and candidate’s right to campaign, Boyack said.

Amy Ridout/Stuff Blair Cameron said he tried to not take the damage to heart, and was determined to get on with the job.

The MP was not deterred by the damage, she said. “I get more motivated: every time, I go and knock on a few more doors.”

Green Party candidate Jace Hobbs said all his party’s large signs had been vandalised.

“I don’t think we had so much damage last time.”

He found one sign, that had been installed in Bishopdale, down the road in Annesbrook in two pieces. He’d patched it up and returned it himself.

The time it took fixing and replacing hoardings was significant, Hobbs said.

“It keeps us from seeing our families.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Parties of all political stripes have had hoarding damage.

The Green Party candidate had also noticed a greater level of “heckling and vitriol”. At one candidate meeting, he was “deliberately” drowned out by “noisemaking” from supporters of another party.

“It’s beneath the discourse we wish to have as New Zealanders,” Hobbs said. “It’s very disappointing.”

ACT MP Chris Baillie said there had been more damage to his party hoardings this campaign – but with ACT erecting more signs than previous campaigns it was hard to compare.

However, like Hobbs, he had noticed this election campaign had a “different feel”.

“People seem more intense, angrier than they have been,” Baillie said.

National Party candidate Blair Cameron said there had been “significant damage” to hoardings that ranged from “having faces cut out, to homophobic slurs, to crude genitalia”.

“I try to not let it affect me, and I have an absolutely amazing team of volunteers who get around the electorate every day to help clean up the damage.

“Although it is frustrating, everyone I talk to is much more worried about the cost of living and the economy than the damaged signs, so we just clean up and carry on.”