Tyres, fridge and spa pool dumped close to scenic bike route

Some of the mess Houkamau can’t touch because it’s simply too toxic, like the pile of burnt out tyres.

Jermaine Houkamau loves a good workout, and recently signed up for tough circuit training classes.

But lately he’s been getting a workout that he’d rather not be doing, picking up the debris dumped from partiers and fly tippers on the riverbank where the Wairoa and Wai-iti rivers come together in the Tasman district.

Houkamau is new to the area, having moved back from Australia in June to live with his auntie, whose home is nearby.

Together, the pair walk the dogs on the popular riverside reserve, frequented by hundreds of cyclists on the region’s popular Great Taste Trail.

But the idyllic landscape, framed by mountains and orchards, has been fouled, and Houkamau has spent the better part of five days cleaning up – dragging tyres to the off-road track nearby, hauling a dumped fridge from its incongruous resting place on the riverbed, and collecting beer bottles.

He’s made multiple videos of his clean-up efforts, and posted them on social media, prising an inflatable swimming pool and a spa pool from the boughs of a tree overhanging the river, and coming close to losing his new Crocs in the process. He also found a fridge, with a nappy inside it.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Jermaine Houkamau has been cleaning up after fly tippers on the banks of the Wairoa and Wai-iti rivers, and is upset that despite repeated calls to the council for the rubbish to be removed, it's still there three weeks later.

He hoped the dumping would be treated as a priority by the Tasman District Council, and he tagged them in his posts.

But three weeks later, the rubbish remains.

Some of the mess he can’t touch because it’s simply too toxic, like the pile of burnt out tyres surrounded by cans and RTD bottles.

“It’d be some dudes going through puberty trying to impress their girls or something,” Houkamau told Stuff.

“They leave a lot of clues.”

Houkamau is baffled at how the offenders have gotten away with the dumping for so long.

An accessway to the site has bollards, but they are unlocked. The council needed to put a stop to the problem by putting up additional bollards at the end of the road, and passing the keys to local farmers, he said.

It would be cheaper for them than to pay to come and clean it up all the time, he said.

It’s not just flytipping that is a problem in the area – others have reported hunters dumping animal carcasses in the bushes beside the road.

The newly minted ecowarrior is so fed up he says he won’t shy from livestreaming the vehicles and identities of the “tossers" on social media.

In the grassy berm next to the Great Taste Trail, dozens of beer cans and bags of household rubbish sat as cyclists in green jackets zipped by.

It’s not a great look, and Houkamau said it was draining of his wairua, his spirit.

Houkamau lost his mother, Leonie Ellen Kingi, to cancer in 2017. Kingi was a woman who loved to help others, and she’s an inspiration for her son, who felt unexpectedly torn up one day while he was finishing up.

“I remember one day leaving here ... I started to tear up. It’s like I could feel her with me.”

But he said he wasn't in the clean-up game for any credit, just pretty “over” his auntie having to pick up beer cans by the river.

The council, in a social media post, said the dumping had been passed on for a contractor to take care of.