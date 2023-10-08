Pool heroes deal with multiple seizures in a month

Richmond Aquatic Centre assistant manager Rachel Pike said water rescues “don’t happen every day” if lifeguards were doing their job right.

Richmond Aquatic Centre boss Vaughan Hope thinks he’d be a terrible lifeguard.

“It’s a challenging job,” Hope told Stuff. “I get too distracted.”

Hope has his own challenging role anyway, as the facility manager of a pool complex that receives around 300,000 visitors annually, from shrieking children to people recovering from open-heart surgery, though hopefully not at the same time.

Hope was in the hot seat presenting to the Tasman District Council’s operations committee last week, when he was asked by deputy mayor Stuart Bryant how focused the pool attendants were at times.

Hope said lifeguards had the strictest training matrix, meeting two to three hours every last Sunday of every month moving “from real world situations to the most craziest things you could ever think of and in between”.

Over the last four weeks, staff had dealt with three to four seizures, he said.

“It’s been quite abnormal for us to have so many incidents at one time … but all the feedback we got was how well the staff manage those situations.”

Richmond Aquatic Centre assistant manager Rachel Pike, with her children Amy Pike, 24, and Finlay Pike-Barnett, 18, who both work as lifeguards.

Assistant manager Rachel Pike has been working at the pool for 16 years, and has seen it all. She mostly recalls incidents that occurred “poolside” rather than in the water.

Water rescues “don’t happen every day” if lifeguards were doing their job right, she said.

“That’s the perception, that lifeguards are there to jump in every two seconds to rescue your kids because you are not watching them properly,” she said.

“And sometimes you do have the biggest arguments with parents who are not supervising their kids, and you’re like, ‘well that’s your job’.”

Rachel, whose two children Amy, 24, and Finlay, 18, work as lifeguards at the pool, has called the ambulance for people with medical issues like diabetes and angina, for swimmers who have passed out, or have slipped and fallen.

Sometimes the most innocuous falls can turn into something far more sinister, like the incident where a mother wearing wedges slipped, and suffered a head injury with long-term impacts as a result.

The toddlers pool, before the wrist tagging system that pairs under 5s with their parents, was a tricky spot.

“We used to always have to go in and grab kids there, even though the parents were literally there, but they were turned around and talking to someone else.

“Next minute the kid is face down in the water and can’t get up.”

Hope said in a recent incident, a gentleman crashed his bicycle outside the building. Rachel calmly came to the rescue. Another man in his 70s dislocated his hip several times while doing crossfit.

Apart from first aiding, lifeguards’ people skills are put to the test.

Sometimes parents think their children are better swimmers than they are, Hope said, and over the years the lifeguards have been yelled at in response to asking the children to move to a shallower area of the pool.

The job of pool attendant in itself was a challenge for anyone, he said, and one that could be misunderstood by the public.

“You’re standing out there for long periods of time, but when you look at what they’re doing, they’re actually scanning areas of water back and forward.

“If you are swimming freestyle in a pool, and you take a breath and look and the lifeguard’s not staring at you, you’ll feel unwatched, whereas they probably scanned over you five or six times in the period of you swimming over that one length.”

While there are thousands of people who take their exercise in the pools every week, staff still get a few surprises. A child filming a TikTok left them initially perplexed.

“We wondered what he was doing, because he was in the cafe area after it was closed and he was dancing,” Hope recalled.

Talking on the phone with Stuff, he ventures out of doors to escape the din inside, the sound of hundreds of children having fun.

“Well, that’s the primary purpose, isn’t it?” he said.