Kids sleeping on floor as family of 10 placed into 2-bedroom apartment

Maataz Al Assi (centre) and his family are being temporary accommodated at a housing facility in Manukau. The family have asked to remain unidentified in pictures except the father.

Eleven-year-old Fatima Al Assi​ dreams of the days when she was able to ​run around her house with her friends.

Friends she hasn’t been able to invite over for almost a month, since her family of 10 were forced to move into a two-bedroom apartment in Manukau, south Auckland.

“We used to have people coming over, but now we can't do anything. We can’t really run around or sleep properly,” Al Assi says.

She and her eight siblings share three double beds spread out across the two bedrooms and the living room. But, the mattresses are too small and, with limited room, the siblings are forced to fight for space.

“We can't really sleep properly. We keep falling off. We fight to choose who has to sleep on the floor.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff One of the two bedrooms the eight children share. They say, with limited space in the apartment, their days consist of watching television and sleeping.

Her father, Maataz Al Assi​ told Stuff things weren’t always this way.

He said for three years the family had been renting a five-bedroom house in Flat Bush, but were told to move out in September, because the owner needed the house.

“The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) told us they would try and find a house for us straight away, so we could move in. They made us feel confident because they said they were going to find a house,” he said.

The 46-year-old along with his wife have medical issues which they say prevent them from working and they can't afford to rent privately.

“I have eight children and the rent is too high,” Al Assi said. “I have a big family. What can I do? Of course, I’d love to work, but I can’t.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Maataz Al Assi said during the three years they were living in Flat Bush, the family were told they were on the wait list for a more permanent arrangement in social housing, which never eventuated.

The family were left with nowhere to go when their lease was terminated on September 13, and were living in a hotel in Auckland city before being placed in emergency accommodation in Manukau by MSD, where they have been living for two weeks.

The apartment, located in Manukau city centre, has two bedrooms and is 50 square metres all up.

Al Assi said their living arrangement is not healthy or suitable for the size of their household. His youngest is two-years-old and the rest of his children are between the ages of 6-17.

“The whole family is depressed,” he said. “I have eight children and I love my big family, but it's just not healthy. I sleep on the floor.”

Al Assi said he had requested another five-bedroom home close to the children's school in East Auckland and near to a hospital because of his medical issues.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Originally from Syria, the family moved to New Zealand as refugees seven years ago and are now proud citizens.

“We’ve been told to call every week for updates but so far there's been nothing. We’re just waiting and waiting.”

Al Assi said they were running from different housing and places in Syria because of the war and came to New Zealand not to repeat the same thing.

“And yet here we are,” he said.

Faisal Farghaly​ a support worker for Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition​ called the family’s living arrangement “inhumane”.

“MSD are aware of their situation, but there has been no solutions, and it is simply not good enough. How can anyone justify having children as young as two-years-old sleeping on a floor?”

After Stuff inquired about the family, MSD regional commissioner Auckland South Jules Lynch​ said when the family’s booking was accepted by the motel, MSD was unaware they were being accommodated into an apartment which did not have enough beds.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A new 276-unit housing Kāinga Ora housing development has opened in Auckland CBD.

“We have raised this with the motelier, and the family are being moved into a three-bedroom apartment,” Lynch said.

“We understand that emergency accommodation is not always an ideal solution, but we don’t want families, particularly those with children sleeping rough or in their cars. . . The family have been linked with a housing broker to assist them in the search for a suitable property.

“We know how difficult it can be to find a suitable and affordable home especially one that will accommodate a large family. . . We have also carried out a public housing assessment with the family. They have requested a six-bedroom property.”

Lynch said the supply of public housing is “very tight”, but that is particularly the case in relation to housing for large families.

There are more than 25,000 households on the housing register seeking public housing.

John Tubberty​, Kāinga Ora regional director of Central and East Auckland, said the social housing provider had a “limited stock” of large family homes in the part of East Auckland the family had requested.

“We know there is high demand for five and six-bedroom family homes, and we are building and acquiring more new homes for whānau, but unfortunately at this stage we do not have any homes available that would meet the needs of [the] family.”

Al Assi said they are grateful to have been placed in a three-bedroom, but he remains hopeful of finding a permanent house big enough for his children.