Ben Bell has a crack at Auckland mayor's comments about Gore

“Don’t be like Wayne Brown. Come to Gore.”

That was the parting shot of Gore district mayor Ben Bell’s light-hearted crack at Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, after he made disparaging comments about parking in the southern town on breakfast television.

Brown and Bell are both first-term mayors, and it would be arguable which one had claimed more headlines since they took office.

Bell had a well-publicised falling out with his chief executive. Brown called the media drongos and was late to call a civil defence emergency as his city flooded.

But now Bell has taken to social media to take a swipe at Brown himself after the Aucklander said, "I don't imagine it's [a] great problem to park [in] Gore, you could probably park a logging truck in Gore for all I know about Gore’’, in an interview on the AM Show on Tuesday.

In a video posted to the Gore District Council’s social media page, Bell said Brown didn’t know much about Gore, and offered to take him on a tour of the town – in a truck.

He and Hokonui Haulage driver Scott McKay drove around some of Gore’s tour attractions, including the town’s brown trout statue and the Eastern Southland Gallery, and discussed whether Brown wore brown speedos, and whether he could yodel in the Tussock Country Music Festival.

They joked that Brown could go ‘’fishing for a brown trout in his brown speedos and then go for a brown beer down at the pub’’.

The video finishes with the message: “Don’t be like Wayne Brown. Come to Gore.’’

The video comes after Brown called on Wellington politicians to butt out of the city’s affairs, and said he can't even set the parking prices in his city "for goodness sakes" on Newhub’s AM show on Tuesday morning.

He said his council had "less powers than the Mayor of Horowhenua", and the parking fines were the same amount in Auckland as they were in Gore.

"You wonder why people pay parking, we get more from the fines than we do from the parking because they're so low."

AM Show host Ryan Bridge admitted to Brown he paid for parking fines instead of parking.

"That's ridiculous, and it's because I can't set them," Brown said.

Brown added, "it's the same parking fines in Gore".

"I don't imagine it's [a] great problem to park [in] Gore, you could probably park a logging truck in Gore for all I know about Gore."

Bridge said Brown had so far offended "the good people of Horowhenua and Gore" in the interview.

"Well, that's alright, I don't see them very often. I wish them well wherever they are,’’ Brown replied.

Brown’s office has been approached for comment.