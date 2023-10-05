Two people die in single-vehicle crash in Temuka

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection of Middleswamp Rd and Guild Rd in Temuka.

Two people died and another was critically injured in a motor vehicle crash in South Canterbury on Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Middleswamp Rd and Guild Rd in Temuka, near Timaru.

In a press release, a police spokesperson said two people have died as a result of the crash and a third was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported to police about 11.45am, and initial reports suggested three people had received critical injuries, the spokesperson said.

“The road has reopened following an examination of the crash scene by the Serious Crash Unit.”

Hato Hone St John had three ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and a manager at the scene, and a helicopter was also sent, a spokesperson said.

They said one patient was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.