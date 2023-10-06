Simon Barnett and daughters farewell their beloved Jodi at funeral service in Christchurch

Simon Barnett and his family farewelled their beloved Jodi Barnett on Friday at St Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel in Christchurch.

Hysterical sobbing along with a karanga, a call from the heart, filled the air as the body of Jodi Barnett was brought into St Andrew’s College Centenial Chapel in Christchurch.

Jodi, wife of radio host Simon Barnett, died at home in Christchurch on Monday after a five-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. She was 61.

Daughters Lilly, Bella, Sophie and Sammi and their father Simon tightly held hands as the service began on Friday.

Painted by their youngest daughter Lilly, Jodi’s coffin was designed with mountain scenery and sunshine.

Not a dry eye was in sight as all four of her daughters bravely shared fond memories of their ‘muma’, the ‘I love you’ notes in their school lunchboxes, breakfast in bed and Jodi attending all school assemblies, talent shows and sports games as their “biggest cheerleader”.

They all expressed the same sentiment; their mum was selfless and gave so much love to so many.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you, tucked in safe under your arm as your little girl,” Bella said.

“You spent years feeding me, braiding my hair and showering me... It’s not very often children get to return that favour and I am so, so privileged to have been able to spend the past few months sharing those special moments with you.”

With support from his daughters, Barnett spoke of his beloved wife, describing her as “incomparable”.

“I do not know how I will cope... I do not know how my girls will cope,” he said.

“From here on, my life will be lesser. I’m confident there will be times of joy, but everything from this moment forward will be without my Jodi.

“Jodi is completely and utterly incomparable.”

Barnett thanked his daughters for going to all of Jodi’s hospital appointments when he was not strong enough, expressing he could be at the MRI sessions but could never listen to medical results.

Stacy Squires/Stuff

He told the packed chapel that a “huge” part of himself went with Jodi at the service.

Siblings Gaymaree and Steve paid tribute as they spoke of their upbringing with their sister, how she was perfect and was once nicknamed ‘Mother Theresa’.

Photos were shown of joyous memories the Barnett family and ‘their’ Jodi shared while Visiting Hours by Ed Sheeran, How Do I say Goodbye by Dean Lewis and I Can Only Imagine by MercyMe played.

Members from NZME and Barnett’s previous employer Mediaworks attended the service, including MoreFm breakfast host Lana Searle, Bondy and regional manager Rob McDonald.

Jodi was taken out of the chapel to her and Barnett’s wedding song Have I Told You Lately as the family held each other in comfort with great sadness and tears.

As her body was taken away to its final resting place, a private ceremony, the mournful wail of the kuia's karanga could be heard.