'Mystery person' attempted to use Eftpos card of Auckland man John Mills after his disappearance

The Eftpos card of an Auckland man who disappeared over a year ago was used by someone else after he was reported missing.

John Mills, 52, from Mt Roskill, has not been seen since early June 2022. His car was last seen in the Waikato region.

A spokesperson said police continued to work hard to piece together what happened to Mills in the lead up to his disappearance from his Mt Roskill home.

The police have issued a fresh appeal for sightings of Mills or his car; a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4731.

Near the end of 2022, police said they’d identified several “locations of interest” in Waikato.

Christel Yardley/Stuff An area on Cambridge Road by Riverlea Wreckers in Hamilton was searched last year in relation to Mills.

This included an area off Cambridge Rd in Hillcrest, where a police specialist search team spent time searching.

A house on Yvonne Street in Melville, Hamilton, was also searched by police during that time.

Mills’ sister, Melissa Adams Mills, was desperate to find out what had happened to her brother and said shortly after his disappearance a man was seen on CCTV at a Hamilton petrol station attempting to use his Eftpos card.

“The card declined and I was told at the time by police this man was a person of interest, but I’ve never been told who this man is or how he ended up with my brother’s card.”

Supplied A CCTV image of the person who tried to use the Eftpos card of missing man, John Mills.

Adams Mills said she’d like to speak with the man and ask him why he was trying to withdraw money from her brother’s account.

“Our family will not stop looking for John – he’s a kind-hearted and loving guy who would do anything for anyone.”

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and quote file number 220620/9565. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.