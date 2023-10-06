Christchurch mother Katrina Hill still missing, family concerned for her wellbeing

Katrina Hill, 56, was last seen about 2pm on October 4 on Ravensdale Rise in Westmorland, Christchurch.

Concerns continue to deepen for the family of a missing Christchurch mum, as police continue their search for her, two days after she was last seen.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Graham said police and her family were very concerned for her wellbeing.

“Inquiries to locate her are ongoing and will actively continue over the weekend, but we ask anyone who may have seen Katrina to get in touch with police urgently.”

Previously, police said it was extremely out of character for Hill not to be in touch with her family.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black pants and possibly black shoes. She usually wears glasses.

“Her family want to know that she is OK, and so we would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen her to call police on 111,” police said.

Callers should quote file number 231005/9268.