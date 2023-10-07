Lower Hutt Lotto player takes Saturday's $24 million Powerball jackpot

Parents worry big lottery wins could end up turning their children lazy. (Video first published February 2020)

A lucky Lotto player from Lower Hutt has scooped $24.25 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt.

The prize is made up of $24 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winner is the 12th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.

The win comes just over a month after a $10.3 million Powerball prize was won by a player from Wairoa, who is looking forward to helping their whānau with their win.

Three other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s draw.

George Heard/Stuff The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Hamilton.

Meanwhile, a Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four, from a winning ticket sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne.