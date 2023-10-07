Lower Hutt Lotto player takes Saturday's $24 million Powerball jackpot
A lucky Lotto player from Lower Hutt has scooped $24.25 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt.
The prize is made up of $24 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
The winner is the 12th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.
The win comes just over a month after a $10.3 million Powerball prize was won by a player from Wairoa, who is looking forward to helping their whānau with their win.
Three other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s draw.
The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Hamilton.
Meanwhile, a Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four, from a winning ticket sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne.