Where's the apology to mayor Ben Bell, Gore couple asks

A couple has asked Gore District councillors to apologise to mayor Ben Bell for the stress that ongoing disputes at the council have caused him.

Jenny and Terry McNamara addressed a council meeting on Tuesday, saying an apology was likely to be appreciated by constituents, and that councillors had set a precedent by publicly apologising to chief executive Stephen Parry for the “hurt” caused to him during the ongoing dispute, back in June.

“An apology from councillors to mayor Ben Bell would be appreciated by the constituents,’’ Jenny McNamara said.

The council has been embroiled in controversy for the past year, with resignations, accusations and information leaks.

The working relationship between Bell and Parry got so bad that the pair would no longer meet, and another councillor was appointed as a “dedicated intermediary”.

McNamara said the effect on the public of the ongoing dispute had not been given enough consideration by the council.

An apology would restore the public’s faith in their elected representatives now that the planned external review of the council’s governance has been abandoned, she said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Ben Bell became the youngest mayor in New Zealand following the 2022 local body elections. (File photo)

At a council meeting on April 18, the council voted for an independent review advising on the practical measures that could be undertaken to restore confidence in the council, which had been plagued by infighting between Bell and Parry, information leaks and resignations since Bell was elected mayor.

In September the council voted not to go ahead with a $130,000 independent review because it would be “counterproductive”, and the council had “genuine concerns that any further re-examination of the past may reignite the very events and experiences that we seek to move on from”.

McNamara said: “Incidentally, if you believe the cost to ratepayers is a barrier to this review, we suggest you institute a random survey of ratepayers on this topic.”

She said the public needed to be reassured that there was no reversion to the long-standing dispute and no reversion of the alleged culture of bullying at management and governance level.

“A serious amount of time, at least eight months, was marred by the dispute. Even though the council apparently performed business as usual, the dispute was uppermost in the minds of both council and community.’’

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks to the media after the council voted unanimously for an independent review. (File video)

Councillors should apologise for the time taken up in dealing with the disputes and for the erosion of trust, she said.

The McNamaras were a late addition to the council meeting agenda and therefore councillors were unable to debate what they said or make any recommendations.

Bell asked councillors whether they had any questions for the McNamaras, but there were none.

Just a few hours later at the in-committee section of the meeting, the council voted to appoint Parry as interim chief executive until his replacement was found.

Councillor Robert McKenzie told Stuff on Wednesday that the situation had led to an employment negotiation.

Parry tendered his resignation in September after 22 years in the role and had been due to leave the council at the end of this month.