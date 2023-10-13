Northland fatal dog attack: Victim was respected kuia, aged in her 70s

Police confirm a woman who died following a dog attack in Northland was aged in her 70s. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

The family of a woman who was attacked and killed by a dog in Northland say they are devastated at the tragic loss - but are not looking to lay blame.

The woman, aged in her 70s and whose name has not been released, died after the attack at a property on Otiria Rd in Moerewa on Thursday afternoon.

A family member told RNZ his aunt was hanging out washing when the dog attacked her. Two other people were injured, and it is believed the dog was shot by a neighbour before police arrived.

Stuff understands the victim was well-known in the Moerewa community and a respected kuia of the Otiria Marae.

In a statement on behalf of the whānaupani (grieving family), nephew Joey Rapana said they wanted to acknowledge the loss of their dearly loved mother, nanny, aunty and a well-known whaea of the Moerewa community.

"No one would have expected such a tragedy," he said.

Rapana asked for people to keep his aunty's daughters, who are healing from their injuries, in their thoughts.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Staff from the Silverdale Animal Shelter show a group of preschoolers how to safely interact with dogs.

On Friday, police inspector and Far North area commander Riki Whiu said the dog belonged to the owners of the property and was not roaming.

"This is not the time to lay blame anywhere," Rapana said, "but a time to call for action, to keep all our communities safe."

Police would be investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner.

“While a post-mortem examination is still due to be completed, we can confirm the deceased is a woman in her 70s.”

In a statement, the Far North District Council shared its condolences with the woman’s whānau.

It would not comment further due to the ongoing police investigation.

In August 2022, Northland man Neville Thomson, was killed at his property near Panguru, a rural town in north Hokianga, after being mauled by dogs.

Thomson was on the phone to his partner when the attack happened and was later found dead by the man who owned the dogs involved.

The Far North District Council was called to 257 dog attacks in the 2022/2023 financial year, up from 229 and 201 in the previous two years, according to its annual report on dog control policy and practice.

There are 195 menacing dogs in the district, up 24 from 2021/2022. Majority of these dogs are American pit bull terriers.

Under the Dog Control Act, menacing dogs must be muzzled when in public, unless they are in a vehicle or cage. They must also be neutered and microchipped.

Of the 517 dogs impounded in the Far North in 2022/2023, 241 were euthanised as they were not claimed by an owner and were deemed unsuitable for adoption, likely because they failed a behavioural assessment.