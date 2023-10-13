Department of Internal Affairs aware of CEO appointment at Gore District Council

The Department of Internal Affairs says it is aware of the appointment of Stephen Perry as interim chief executive until his replacement is found.

Parry tendered his resignation early last month and was due to finish working at the council at the end of October.

General manager of community lifestyle services Rex Capil was expected to be appointed as interim chief executive, but he also resigned on Monday to take up a position at Invercargill City Council.

At a meeting on Tuesday, held in committee, the council voted to retain Parry as interim CEO.

Councillor Robert McKenzie told Stuff on Wednesday morning that an employment negotiation was going on, and it is understood that mayor Ben Bell was seeking legal advice on whether Parry could remain in the position.

The council held an in-committee meeting on Thursday to appoint a recruitment agency.

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell said on Friday that the issue of keeping Parry on was now ‘’an employment issue’’ and he was unable to comment further.

He confirmed that there was no lawyer at the meeting, either in person or online, and that no legal opinion or advice was given on Parry’s further employment.

On Thursday, the Department of Internal Affairs said it was aware of the situation.

A spokesperson said council chief executives were appointed with the approval of elected members.

The spokesperson said it was comfortable with the council’s decision not to proceeed with an independent external review of its governance.

At a council meeting on April 18, the council voted for an independent review advising on the practical measures that could be undertaken to restore confidence in the council, which had been plagued by infighting between Bell and Parry, information leaks and resignations since Bell was elected mayor.

In September, the council voted not to go ahead with a $130,000 independent review because it would be “counterproductive”, and the council had “genuine concerns that any further re-examination of the past may reignite the very events and experiences that we seek to move on from”.