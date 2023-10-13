How 103 Covid vaccine exemptions covered 11,000 healthcare workers

More than 11,000 health care workers were granted exemptions from the Covid-19 vaccination, Stuff can now confirm.

A hundred Covid vaccine exemptions covered thousands of health care staff in “critical” health services during the pandemic – the largest covering 971 workers.

Te Whatu Ora says the Significant Service Disruption Exemptions were temporary, the longest of them lasting eight weeks. They were granted because "a critical health service would not be able to be provided if the workers were unavailable", a statement said.

Stuff can confirm the number of health care staff exempted – 11,005 workers – after New Zealand First leader Winston Peters was quizzed on the numbers at The Press Leaders debate.

While applications for the Significant Service Disruption Exemption (SSDE) could be from small providers applying for a single worker, a DHB or national service could apply for “several hundred workers” at once, said Te Whatu Ora interim director, prevention Matt Hannant​.

There were 478 applications between November 13, 2021 and September 26, 2022, according to data released under the Official Information Act and seen by Stuff.

“103 applications were granted, covering approximately 11,005 workers,” said Hannant​.

Hannant confirmed to Stuff these were all for health services.

“The exemption was necessary or desirable to promote the purposes of the Act [Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020] and prevent significant disruption to health services.”

Applicants had to show there was no other option to keep the service running, and that they’d done all they could to protect against Covid-19 transmission.

Eighty-five of the 103 granted exemptions were from DHBs, Hannant confirmed.

“All 20 former DHBs applied at least once for an SSDE, with the largest single application covering 971 affected staff.”

He said that, of the two types of exemption available at the time, the SSDE covered essential health workers, while the Temporary Medical Exemption (TME) was available for anyone over 18 who met clinical criteria.

David Unwin/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, in his then role as Minister for COVID-19 Response, decided on Significant Service Disruption Exemptions recommended by a panel.

From November 15, 2021 to September 26, 2022, a total of 6410 TMEs were granted.

“SSDEs were put in place so that essential health services could continue while one or more health care workers completed the mandated COVID-19 vaccine course or could be vaccinated with an alternative COVID-19 vaccine,” Hannant said.

“In the application, the ‘person conducting business or undertaking’ (PCBU) had to outline their plan to avoid Covid-19 transmission and confirm that no alternate service delivery option was possible. An application was either declined or delayed until the criteria were meet.

“The criteria for the SSDE exemption was that a critical health service would not be able to be provided if the workers were unavailable and the organisation had done all they could to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 illness for consumers, colleagues and the general public.

“SSDEs were decided by the Minister for COVID-19 Response upon recommendation by the Significant Service Disruption Panel. The SSD Panel was established on November 12, 2021 by the Ministry of Health.”

Hannant also offered an explanation as to how 103 granted applications exempted more than 11,000 staff.

“The SSDE application process allowed for applications to be made for either a single worker (eg in the case of small health providers), or one application covering a large group of workers (eg DHBs or larger national organisations could make one application covering several hundred workers),” he said.

“It was also common for PCBUs to make multiple applications in sequence, so affected workers were often listed in multiple applications. This therefore meant that the count of individual workers covered by the granted exemptions could differ from the number of applications received and approved.”