Leevah's vocal cords need to learn to dance together

Leevah Reed has been at Starship Hospital for 55 days. Her family are hoping she’ll be able to travel home by air ambulance this week.

Little Leevah Reed has only spent one week at home with her family.

The three-month-old, from Invercargill, has what’s colloquially called a “floppy larynx” and, while laryngomalacia isn’t particularly rare, in Leevah’s case, it’s meant severe breathing problems and her vocal chords not “dancing together as they should”.

She and her mum, Victoria Renton, have been at Starship Hospital for 55 days, but there’s hope they may be able to transfer to Southland Hospital this week.

Their family have set up a Givealittle page to support Leevah’s parents who’ve been unable to work while she’s been in hospital.

“It’s been an experience,” Renton said wearily on Tuesday. “We’re still not there, but we’re getting there.”

Leevah was born on July 15 at 2.91kg (6.4lbs) and had some trouble breathing about four hours after birth, but she got progressively worse, and the decision was made to move her to the neonatal ICU ward two days later.

What followed was a series of visits to Dunedin Hospital by air ambulance for surgery – except Leevah was still too small, and the family had to wait for her to gain weight.

When she started deteriorating, doctors decided to move her to Starship Hospital on September 1, where she underwent surgery to trim her larynx the next day.

It seemed to work, but her condition deteriorated, Renton said, and Leevah needed to be placed on oxygen.

“If she deteriorated any more she would have had to be intubated.”

Supplied Little Leevah Reed is tube fed because she’s lost the ability to swallow.

Now that she’s getting stronger, Renton is learning to manage Leevah’s oxygen, medication and feeding tube, so she can care for her at home.

It would mean the two can finally be with her three-year-old brother Kaison and dad, Jason Reed, who’s been off work to support him and Renton.

Kaison had only spent two weeks with his sister, but he had been getting to know her over video calls and already called her “his favourite baby,” his mum said.

Doctors and the family are hoping that Leevah would grow into her larynx and vocal cords, so she can breathe on her own.

But in the meantime, Renton said she was incredibly grateful to the nurses who have helped care for her.

“It’s amazing how hard they work.”