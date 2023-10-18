Son's heartfelt plea to stop 'sickening she'll be right' culture after skipper's preventable death

Julian Yates’s family hope lessons can be learnt from his preventable death.

The son of the much loved skipper who was killed by a runaway trailer wants Kiwis to stop the “sickening she’ll be right” attitude after inattention led to the preventable death of his father.

On Tuesday, two companies were fined $270 000 and ordered to pay reparation of $130 000 after Julian Bruins Yates, 52, was killed when a trailer loaded with glass panels detached from a van and smashed into his vehicle in North Canterbury on October 23, 2020.

The tragedy unfolded after a van belonging to Ultimate Design and Renovation (UDR) was returning to Christchurch from Waikari.

The van was towing an A-frame trailer loaded with windows but neither the driver nor the passenger connected the release locking handle of the tow-bar hitch or attached the safety chain.

At 12.10pm, the van drove over Archers Bridge near Weka Pass and the trailer detached and crossed the centreline, striking the front of the van Yates was driving. His vehicle was also rear-ended by a ute.

The accident has led to WorkSafe warning businesses of the catastrophic consequences that can result from failing to undertake routine safety checks on trailers.

CASSANDRA KOVACS/Avenues Skipper Julian Yates guided nature cruises for Black Cat Cruises. He was also a keen glider pilot who was working towards gaining his private pilots licence.

Yate’s family have also issued heartfelt pleas, including son Rhodry Yates, who said his father’s “radiant” life ended because “simple crucial steps were missed”.

He urged employees to “be accountable, be sure and certain”.

“Life is a precious gift. It is fragile, sometimes fleeting, but each of us have the chance to make it more - to give life meaning. Julian was one of life’s bright lights, whose brightness shone wherever he walked.”

Sister Bethan said the tragedy showed how everyone needed to be accountable for the safety and well-being of each other.

“Do things with care and integrity,” she said in a statement to Stuff.

Daughter Saskia re-iterated the family's call, saying she hoped that people could see how preventable a loss of life can be.

“You walk through life understanding in an abstract sense that bad things happen, but only when you suffer a loss such as ours, do you realise how fleeting and precious life truly is.”

Brother Rupert also urged people to be accountable for their actions. “The mould was broken with the death of my elder brother. He was one of a kind. Irreplaceable and sorely missed”.

“These are routine checks that must be done when towing a trailer. If not, the consequences can be catastrophic,” says WorkSafe’s Head of Specialist Interventions, Dr Catherine Gardner.

“Julian Bruins Yates was a father of two who lost his life through no fault of his own. Any business with a vehicle fleet should heed the lessons of this tragedy because it was entirely preventable.”