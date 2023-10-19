Mother pays tribute to 'beautiful son' who was struck by train while listening to music

Shaun Reynolds when he was 12 years old.

An 18-year-old was listening to music while walking on railway tracks when he was struck by a train in Canterbury.

Shaun Reynolds was walking on railway tracks near Darfield at around 7.15am when he was tragically killed.

Stuff understands he didn’t hear the train because he was listening to music at the time.

In an online tribute, Sharon Reynolds Whaea said her “beautiful” son was on his way to work, “vibing along to his music, dancing on the train tracks as he often does, and was hit by a train”.

Whaea said no-one was at fault.

“As a whanau right now, we need your prayers and love, and thank you all for that...For now we know the race before him has ended, and he is with Jesus. Amen.”

A friend posted on Facebook that Reynolds had been “enjoying his life,” with “tunes blasting” when he was hit by a southbound train.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Shaun Reynolds was killed when he was struck by a train while walking on the tracks.

“Things can change in an instant, no matter how safe you feel in the circumstances,” the friend posted.

“Love you bro, and thank you for being such a positive light on my life. They take the good young brother, and you are a prime example.”

Sister Catherine Reynolds said she was broken by the loss of her brother.

“My beautiful brother. I will cherish the time you spent with us.”

Other friends paid tribute to the former Cashmere High School student who was living in Darfield.

“Good young fella,” a neighbour of Reynolds' best friend posted.

“Shaun Reynolds will be sorely missed by us in this house. We will miss you. You were a part of this family.”

Another person said, although she didn’t know him long, Reynolds was a “good young man”.

The fatality marks the second railway incident in Canterbury this week after a youth driving a stolen car collided with a train on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch.

At the time, Christchurch metro police area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said it was “good luck, rather than good management” that they weren't seriously injured or killed.

“Obviously, when you've got a driver of a vehicle trying to think they can beat a train it's never going to be a positive outcome.

“The poor train driver is going to be going through some traumatic stuff over the next few days.”