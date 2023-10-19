Double family tragedy: Son suspected of killing his mother, found dead in Hong Kong

Irene Katsougiannis (pictured with her late husband) was found dead in her Totara Rd home in Wellington. Her son, who is suspected to be the killer, died by suicide in Hong Kong two days later.

A son suspected of killing his Wellington mother has died in Hong Kong, on the same day her body was discovered.

Irene Katsougiannis, 62, was found dead at her Totara Rd property in Miramar just after 2pm on Monday, October 16.

Stuff understands her son Soterios Katsougiannis, who was listed as living in the same house as his mother in official documents in 2020, is believed to be the killer. He subsequently fled to Hong Kong, and died five hours after his mother’s body was found, at 7pm on Monday evening.

Hong Kong media have not reported his name, but said he was taken to hospital before his death. They said he was carrying no identification.

He is believed to have suffered from schizophrenia.

Earlier, police confirmed Katsougiannis’s killer was a man known to her.

“He has since died in Hong Kong and local police are investigating the circumstances,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Police extend our condolences to Irene’s family and the wider community as they deal with this tragedy.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Police at the scene of Irene Katsougiannis’s home.

Leitch previously said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Totara Rd from early Saturday morning to early Sunday morning (October 15).

Katsougiannis coached netball and also worked as a piano tutor at Queen Margaret College in Wellington.

College principal Jayne-Ann Young said the school was saddened to learn of the passing of our “very dear colleague and friend”.

“Our thoughts are with her family. As always we remain focused on the wellbeing of our staff, students and whānau throughout this difficult time”.

Netball Wellington community director Sue Geale said Katsougiannis was an important member of the city's netball fraternity, and her death would be felt widely.

"It will be a shock."

Katsougiannis was the “heart and soul” of Wellington Olympic Netball, which featured in the winter senior grade until 2021, Geale said.

She was heavily involved not only as a coach, but also behind the scenes in the running of the club.

Geale remembered Katsougiannis as a passionate and happy person - qualities that inspired the teams she coached.

"We're incredibly sad it's one of our community."

A greek community group, Odysseus Brotherhood, said they were saddened to hear the “very tragic news of the passing of our dear friend Irene Katsougiannis”.

“Please join us in our thoughts and prayers at this time to Irene's family... may her soul rest in peace.”

On Tuesday, Katsougiannis’s mother told Stuff: “We’re all very shocked about what’s happened.”

She declined to comment further, and requested privacy.