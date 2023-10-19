Camera operator fighting for their life after skydiving incident

A person is fighting for their life after an incident on Tuesday.

A camera operator who works for Skydive Mount Cook is fighting for their life after an incident on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the company said the team member was completing a routine jump as a camera flyer but was not in tandem with any customers or passengers.

“We are cooperating with local authorities who were immediately notified and are investigating the situation further. We are currently in communication with the affected team member’s family, and are unable to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Pukaki is a popular skydiving spot because of its proximity to Aoraki/Mt Cook.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at Swallow Drive in Pukaki at 5.56pm on October 17.

An ambulance and a helicopter responded, and one patient was assessed at the scene before being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

On Skydive Mount Cook’s website they offer specially trained photographers who capture jumpers up close thousands of feet in the air.

It says the photographers hang outside the plane, waiting for the moment a person jumps, before controlling their movements to join up with the jumper and film the best perspectives.

