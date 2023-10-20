Mountain climber's death was from hypothermia, not fall, coroner finds

A Wellington climber’s death after she slipped and fell down a mountain in treacherous conditions was a “tragic accident”, a coroner has found.

Emma Louise Langley, 37, died after falling down an ice slope amid worsening weather near the Whangaehu Glacier slope while climbing Mt Ruapehu on September 26, 2020. The English national had moved to Wellington in 2019.

At the time, she was on a club trip with the New Zealand Alpine Club. Despite efforts by other club members, Search and Rescue was unable to reach Langley in time, and she died while being taken down the mountain.

Rescue crews battled gale-force winds and rain, with helicopters unable to fly in the conditions. Rescuers were recognised in the 2020 New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards. Overall, five rescue teams – 22 people in total – were sent up the mountain.

Coroner Matthew Bates found hypothermia was Langley’s cause of death, exaggerated by the freezing conditions and the injuries she had sustained during her fall.

Langley had done an Alpine Club level 1 snow-craft course but it did not provide skills suitable for the conditions. In addition, the group was climbing riskier terrain than originally intended, and “raging winds” may have meant she did not hear a safety instruction about the slope.

“At no time was there any place for novice members of this group to be traversing steep sloping sections of ice where there was fall potential and no safety run-out below,” Bates said.

At the time of the accident, the group of 10 climbers was attempting to get across an ice slope. As climbing instructor Garry Kane went ahead to attach a rope belay, he warned the other climbers to wait for the rope.

Despite another climber successfully climbing across, Langley slipped and fell down the ice slope. She tried to stop her fall, but she continued to slide 400 to 500 metres below them. The group eventually lost sight of her, and she disappeared over the lip of the ice slope, tumbling into the glacier.

Assistant climbing instructor Nishil Shah climbed down to reach Langley, with the rest of the group following.

After it became apparent the rescue helicopter would not be able to reach them, the group attempted to move Langley down the mountain by sliding her down on top of a large bag, but had to stop as the weather continued to deteriorate.

Langley was placed in a shelter, on top of packs with hot drinks on her body to keep her warm.

Five club members climbed into a shelter and placed Langley in the middle for warmth, talking to her the entire time. A smartwatch was placed on Langley to monitor her heart rate.

Search and Rescue reached the group on foot at 9pm, nine hours after Langley’s fall. It was observed that she had severe facial swelling and bruising around her mouth, and her eyes were swollen.

After she was taken to Tukino Lodge by stretcher, it was discovered she had died.

Bates said Langley’s death was a “tragic accident,” with blame unable to be assigned to the New Zealand Alpine Club, which played a vital part in teaching inexperienced mountaineers to manage risks.

He recommended the club focus more on teaching members how to apply first aid in the outdoors. He said that straight after Emma’s accident, there should have been an assessment of what first aid, or emergency equipment might be required to treat her injuries and protect her from shock.

“Unfortunately, due to well-intentioned haste to get to Emma and render assistance, vital

pieces of emergency equipment (for example items that could have been used to immediately

insulate Emma from the frozen ground, wind, and cold generally) were left in the possession of the

remainder of the group who were making the slow descent afterward.”

The coroner said it took about four hours for Langley to be placed in a sleeping bag and to have basic shelter provided.

“She was not completely insulated in the sleeping bag, nor was she suitably insulated from the freezing ground beneath her, and it took nearly nine hours before she was adequately insulated from the freezing environment (wrapped and insulated from the ground inside a shelter).

“I cannot rule out the possibility that Emma may have survived if she was removed from the

mountain much sooner after her accident, was spared from prolonged exposure to the elements,

and received timely first-aid or medical input. However, that simply was not possible given her

location and extreme weather conditions at the time.”

Langley’s death highlighted the importance of being prepared to deal with emergencies in high-risk areas in Aotearoa, the Mountain Safety Council said.

“Langley, 37, was a novice mountaineer, however her family say she was excited by the prospect of learning more climbing skills upon moving to Wellington from the United Kingdom in 2019,” the council said in a statement.