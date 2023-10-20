'Major safety issues' flagged after port workers buried by coal and crushed to death

Ports of Auckland Limited operate and manage the infrastructure and facilities at the port such as berthing ships, loading and unloading cargo, and providing storage and transportation.

A report into two separate workplace deaths at New Zealand ports has identified major safety issues within the stevedoringindustry.

It found that safety regulations were not up to standard for a sector that has the second-highest rate of workplace deaths in the country.

The issues include insufficient regulatory oversight, a lack of industry-wide safety standards, and a lack of the formal safety management oversight and monitoring that is required of other industries.

The 102-page report, made public on Friday, was compiled by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) as a result of inquiries into the deaths of Atiroa Tuaiti and Don Grant.

Tuaiti was killed on April 19 last year when he was crushed by a 40-foot container at the Port of Auckland where he was working as a stevedore – a dockworker involved with loading and unloading ships.

Less than a week later, Grant was killed at Lyttelton Port after he was buried under coal as it was being loaded onto the bulk carrier ETG Aquarius.

Tuaiti was employed by Wallace Investments Limited (WIL), an independent stevedoring company operating at the Port of Auckland, while Grant was employed by the Lyttelton Port Company (LPC).

Port of Auckland incident

On the day of the incident at the Port of Auckland, Tuaiti was among a group of workers tasked with loading 47 containers onto a vessel berthed at the port.

Tuaiti was a hold operator, meaning he was positioned on the vessel and using his hands to help guide the containers into the correct position as the crane lowered them.

Maritime New Zealand/Supplied An image included in the TAIC report which shows the approximate position of Atiroa Tuaiti (green figure in image) on the edge of the first tier of containers immediately before the accident.

When the container in question was being lowered onto the vessel, Tuaiti was positioned on a tier of containers below, from which he hand-signalled to the crane operator.

When the container was suspended approximately 1.5m above the first tier, another crew member on the main deck saw Tuaiti bend down and move underneath the suspended container, reaching with his arm toward the aft port side of the container.

Almost immediately after observing this, the crew member saw the container lower, leaving Tuaiti pinned beneath it.

The container was raised a little and Tuaiti fell onto the main deck. Emergency assistance arrived within 10 minutes, but he died at the scene.

The TAIC report said it was likely that Tuaiti had moved underneath the container to rectify an issue with the aft port-side twist lock.

The other hold operator on the scene was unaware of Tuaiti’s position when they signalled to the crane operator to lower the container, and it was unlikely that the crane operator would have been able to see him moving underneath the container.

Lyttelton Port incident

On the day of the incident at Lyttelton Port, Grant was working as a coal signalman.

He was positioned onboard a vessel at a raised section of deck around the cargo hatch to observe the coal loading into the holds and provide instructions via radio to the ship-loader operator.

Throughout the loading process, coal flowed from a jet slinger machine continuously. Usually, the flow of coal was only stopped by the ship-loader operator when it was necessary to move the ship-loader between cargo holds.

While the coal was being loaded, the foreman, who was not onboard the vessel, used a hand-held radio to check in with the ship-loader operator to determine how much coal was still to be loaded.

Maritime New Zealand/Supplied A photo included in the TAIC report that shows the scene at Lyttelton Port where Don Grant was killed after he was buried under a quantity of coal as it was being loaded onto the bulk carrier ETG Aquarius.

At one point, some of the coal began to spill over the raised section at the approximate location where Grant was standing. About this time, Grant almost certainly fell off the platform he was standing on and as he fell, his helmet came off, and he hit his head on the deck.

After 23 seconds of radio silence, the ship-loader operator asked Grant if he was all right but received no reply. After someone radioed for assistance, three stevedores and some of the vessel’s crew began searching the coal and found Grant unresponsive near the base of the platform he had been standing on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Findings

The TAIC found that both Wallace Investments and Lyttelton Port Company were in the process of improving their safety systems at the time, but there were deficiencies common to both organisations.

The commission found the risks associated with work activity were primarily managed with administrative risk controls, but there were no robust processes to ensure that these controls remained effective.

“As a result, neither Lyttelton Port Company nor Wallace Investments adequately understood how the day-to-day behaviour of their employees was negating the effectiveness of already vulnerable control measures.”

The commission said a “lack of cohesiveness” within the stevedoring industry meant the companies had little ability to benchmark comprehensively with others in the industry.

There were no best practice guidelines, no minimum training requirements and few safety-related information-sharing platforms.

“Historically, stevedoring has a poor safety record, yet it is not regulated with the degree of rigour afforded to other high-risk industries.

“From a regulatory perspective, neither organisation received a satisfactory level of proactive oversight of their stevedoring operations,” says the report.

Supplied Don Grant, who was killed in an accident at Lyttelton Port on April 25, 2022.

One of the key lessons the commission identified in the report was that people who work in high-risk industries are not necessarily exposed to regular adverse events, and become desensitised to the risk.

“When risk is not fully understood or appreciated, a variety of factors can lead to employees taking shortcuts or drifting away from rules.

“Passive safety messages and reminding people to follow procedures are not effective means by which to change risk perceptions or modify behaviours.”

A high-risk industry

There have been 18 deaths among port workers in New Zealand since 2012 - a rate of approximately 20 deaths per 100,000 workers, which is the second-highest rate of any sector within New Zealand.

When compared internationally, New Zealand ports do not move high volumes of cargo and would be considered “small” in terms of container movement.

However, New Zealand’s port-worker fatality rate is higher than other countries that move significantly more cargo, such as the United States.

In terms of the number of deaths, considering the amount of cargo moved, New Zealand’s fatality rate is two to three times higher than both the UK and Hong Kong.

The fatality rate for New Zealand stevedores is comparable to Australia, despite the amount of cargo handled being considerably less.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff When compared internationally, New Zealand ports do not move high volumes of cargo and would be considered “small” in terms of container movement. (File photo)

Falls from height and crushing by machinery or vehicles were the two most common causes of fatalities within New Zealand ports.

The Port Sector Insights Picture and Action Plan said there were 397 reported notifiable injuries at New Zealand ports between 2012 and 2022, the most common causes being slips, trips and falls, followed by workers being caught between objects.

In the past five to six years, Maritime New Zealand has conducted 39 investigations into persons or businesses undertaking stevedoring activity at New Zealand ports. Four investigations resulted in prosecution. Maritime NZ also issued five prohibition notices and 19 improvement notices.

Recommendations

The TAIC issues a range of recommendations it says should be “implemented without delay” to prevent similar incidents occurring in the future:

Maritime NZ should implement an approved code of practice for managing health and safety risks associated with stevedoring activity, establish minimum training standards for stevedores, and establish a programme to facilitate continuous improvement of stevedoring safety standards.

Until July 1 next year, Maritime New Zealand and WorkSafe should ensure that their regulatory activity includes a proactive role (such as monitoring and assessment) in the safety of the stevedoring industry.

Wallace Investments should prioritise a review of its safety management system to ensure, amongst others, that the responsibility for safety of each stevedoring role is clearly defined and understood by all personnel, procedures for work activity adequately cover scenarios with increased risk, adherence to administrative risk controls is effectively managed, and supervisory oversight is effective.

Lyttelton Port Company should review the medical screening of stevedores to ensure it provides adequate assurance of medical fitness for their duties and responsibilities.