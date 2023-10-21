Skydiving cameraman remains in critical condition as family travel from overseas to be by his side

The man was undergoing a routine jump near Mt Cook when it happened. (File photo – does not depict the camera operator involved the accident)

A man remains in a critical condition after a skydiving accident near Mount Cook.

The camera operator, who works for Skydive Mount Cook, was completing a routine jump on Tuesday just before 6pm at the time of the incident.

Stuff understands the man’s family are travelling from overseas to be by his bedside at Christchurch Hospital.

Skydive Mount Cook would not give an update on his condition while an investigation is ongoing, and have not given any details of what happened except to say the man was not tandem jumping with any customers or passengers.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Skydive Mt Cook is a popular tourist attraction.

“We are cooperating with local authorities who were immediately notified and are investigating the situation further. We are currently in communication with the affected team member’s family, and are unable to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at Swallow Drive in Pukaki at 5.56pm on October 17.

An ambulance and a helicopter responded, and one patient was assessed at the scene before being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

On Skydive Mount Cook’s website they offer specially trained photographers who capture jumpers up close thousands of feet in the air.

It says the photographers hang outside the plane, waiting for the moment a person jumps, before controlling their movements to join up with the jumper and film the best perspectives.