Mistakes contributed to death of the voice of the Golden Shears

A coroner has found a number of mistakes were made by two hospitals that contributed to the death of former councillor and well known shearer Koro Mullins.

The voice of the Golden Shears died on September 16, 2019, after air got into a line during a procedure to unblock an artery following a heart attack, in Wellington Hospital.

However, following an enquiry, Coroner Brigitte Windley found opportunities to prevent the heart attack were missed a month earlier when the 65-year-old first presented to Palmerston North Hospital

Mullins was referred to the emergency department on 20 August 2019 by his doctor after he had suffered chest pain for 10 days. He was also experiencing numbness and pins and needles in his right arm and was short of breath.

The GP had taken blood tests which showed elevated Troponin T levels – a cardiac chemical released from heart muscle cells when they are damaged.

When being assessed by a junior doctor, Mullins also disclosed he had to sit down for several minutes on his farm the day before, because he was so short of breath.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Koro and Mavis Mullins are well known identities in the shearing world.

However, an ECG and chest x-ray didn’t point to a cardiac problem. Instead, the junior doctor believed Mullins had musculoskeletal back pain that was causing nerve pain in his arm.

She discussed the results with a senior consultant, but the consultant said the junior doctor did not tell her about the breathlessness on the farm the day before.

The senior consultant also said she did not see Mullins’ paper records, including the GPs' admission letter.

On the basis of what the junior doctor told her, she felt it was appropriate to discharge Mullins and refer him to the Cardiology Service under the hospital’s Accelerated Chest Pain Pathway (ACCP) because of his elevated Troponin T levels.

The pathway is designed to help doctors make decisions on patients who have chest pain.

Because the hospital’s emergency department was under-resourced, doctors used the pathway because they thought it would ensure a patient would be seen quicker in outpatients.

However, that wasn’t the case, with Mullins expected to wait 11 weeks for his next appointment - by which time he had suffered a heart attack.

Stuff Koro Mullins with 2011 Golden Shears open winner John Kirkpatrick.

Following his heart attack on September 11, Mullins was admitted to Palmerston North emergency department and was transferred to Wellington Hospital four days later.

During a non-surgical procedure to unblock an artery, an automated injection to clear blood from the artery using a clear liquid that enables doctors to use an imaging machine, pumped air into Mullin’s arteries.

Despite CPR, Mullins died.

Since then, his wife Mavis Mullins has been critical of her husband’s care, and described the health system as a ‘conveyor belt’.

The chapter of errors led to Coroner Windley making a number of recommendations to Te Whatu Ora MidCentral District including:

amending the patient record-keeping process, so doctors immediately enter paper reports like a GPs letter onto their electronic system.

Preparing and delivering ongoing education and feedback sessions to clinicians using the Mullins case.

The Coroner also recommended Te Whatu Ora shares audit findings with the Health and Disability Commissioner to assess whether patient safety has been, and continues to be compromised in the region.

She also recommended Te Whatu Ora Capital Coast and Hutt Valley district include Mullins' case in new protocol and procedure manuals.

Wellington Hospital has since added an automatic air detection sensor.