TV star Noel Edmonds, the Disputes Tribunal and the weird emails

Entertainer Noel Edmonds was taken to the Disputes Tribunal when he failed to pay two young creatives for their work. Then, the weird emails began. Amy Ridout and Tony Wall investigate.

The bombshell email arrived at the Auckland Disputes Tribunal six months after two hearings, where two advertising creatives had successfully challenged British television star Noel Edmonds over unpaid work.

“My name is Bob McCreadie​ and I formerly worked for Mr Noel Edmonds on a consultancy basis,” the email began.

“I am writing to bring to your attention the submission of false evidence to the tribunal by Mr Edmonds in the form of falsified emails.” (Edmonds denies this).

A series by Stuff has revealed how Edmonds – of Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal fame – has bought up $30m of property in a small South Island community, upsetting some, and railed against a cycleway in the village.

The email from McCreadie, a UK-based radio producer, was forwarded to the advertising creatives by the tribunal, which for transparency, routinely forwards correspondence to parties in dispute.

The Auckland men had worked for Edmonds, marketing his Exclusive Radio website, his suite of online radio stations, which the site claims to be the “world’s largest ad-free radio network”.

While strange, McCreadie’s revelation wasn’t a shock.

Stuff/Stuff Noel Edmonds was one of the biggest UK television stars of the 80s and 90s, with shows like Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal.

Before their hearings, others from Edmonds’ company, Aroha Global, had emailed the court.

They were “business affairs executive Ahmed Suliaman​”, and “head of corporate affairs Dudley Windsor”.

But the emailers sounded a lot like Edmonds, the men thought. For example, they’d used the word “chicanery”, as Edmonds had in another email.

“His writing style is so specific and intense, [the emails] sounded like Noel.”

The two creatives, who Stuff has agreed not to name, met Edmonds in 2021, when he was living in Matakana, near Warkworth.

Later, the TV star moved to the tiny Tasman village of Ngātīmoti, buying up millions of dollars in property.

The pair were charmed by Edmonds, who they described as charismatic.

“We were invited to his country mansion [in Matakana]; we met his dog,” one said.

They agreed to work for him for six months, marketing his online projects on social media.

In email negotiations with Edmonds’ commercial development director, they agreed on a fee.

The pair drew up detailed plans for social media marketing campaigns and were careful to keep Edmonds in the loop, they said.

“We were excruciatingly specific... we stuck to our plans by the letter.”

However, a month into the contract, they were locked out of Exclusive Radio’s social media accounts.

Edmonds’ assistant told the men their contract had been terminated and not to expect any payment.

The men lodged a claim with the Disputes Tribunal.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF British television personality Noel Edmonds has bought $30m of property in Ngātīmoti and residents are divided over whether it's a good thing.

“[We] were... living with our parents at the time,” one of the men said. “[However], missing out on the pay cheque for a month's work and then being fired on the same day with no redundancy and no job lined up... would have been pretty ruinous for most people I know.”

The email from “Suliaman”, which Stuff has seen, says the men had “misrepresented their qualifications, experience and abilities” and called out “blatant chicanery”.

The email requested the matter be heard “under the laws of the United Arab Emirates”, where the company was based.

Another email, from “Dudley Windsor”, requested the tribunal forward a copy of the men’s contract.

The pair were well-prepared for the hearing. However, they say Edmonds was not. In fact, he had “no defence whatsoever,” one of the men said.

According to the judgement, which Stuff has seen, Edmonds said he hadn’t promised the two men any money.

“It was his understanding that he allowed them to be involved in the business so they could get work experience in the industry,” the judgement said.

Edmonds told Stuff he’d wanted to “encourage young Kiwi talent” and had given the duo a “trial period to prove their worth”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Noel Edmonds' River Haven property in tiny Ngātīmoti.

However, they had been “disruptive”, requested “confidential business information”, completed work he had not asked for and “pursued their own agenda”, he said.

“The whole team wanted them out.”

There had been no contract, and the duo had created a “bogus document”, Edmonds said.

But the judgement says emails from Edmonds’ commercial development director made it clear the men would be paid; none of the correspondence mentioned problems with their work; and the negotiations constituted a contract.

The tribunal awarded the advertising creatives $10,000, which Edmonds paid when the duo lodged a statutory declaration to enforce the payment, they said.

“It was all made especially frustrating by the fact that Noel is so incredibly rich, that really the only reason he held out paying was some kind of warped sense of principle, or sheer entertainment,” one of the men said.

“It certainly felt like with all his characters and creative arguments in our first hearing that he was enjoying himself.”

Edmonds told Stuff he was unaware of the second hearing, and was “shocked” to discover there was an order to pay the men.

“I reluctantly had to make the decision to pay them a nominal sum,” Edmonds said.

“Both I and the Dubai company fully complied with the tribunal process which... turned out to be less than satisfactory because they held a hearing without informing either myself or the company. Not very fair... and a poor reflection upon the justice system.”

Meanwhile, McCreadie, the UK producer, had been feeling increasingly uncomfortable.

He says he’d created emails for “four or five” characters including Suliaman, and Dudley Windsor (Edmonds’ father, Dudley, was born in Windsor) at Edmonds’ behest.

It seemed harmless enough at first: “A little bit of smoke and mirrors to make the organisation look big,” McCreadie said.

But he claims Aroha Global was just a shell company. Public records show Noel and Liz Edmonds as directors, and its address is that of a firm of solicitors in Dubai.

Edmonds told Stuff that Aroha Global was an “active company”, with employees in the Philippines, Singapore, the UK and New Zealand.

McCreadie says he was not happy when, in October 2021, Edmonds emailed him with a request to send some text to the court using the Ahmed Suliaman email address – this was the email claiming “blatant chicanery”.

He says he was thinking of his job (he’d worked for Edmonds since 2014), and his mortgage when he sent the email.

Braden Fastier/Stuff âSorry to hear the chancers are still causing problems,â Edmonds wrote to himself in one email.

Then, in another email to McCreadie from Edmonds’ personal email address, which Stuff has also seen, Edmonds asks “the office in Dubai” to forward the contents of an attachment, using one of the alias email accounts, to himself.

The attachment was a letter, referring to the dispute and offering news about the Dubai office.

“Sorry to hear the chancers are still causing problems,” the email said.

“If the meeting goes ahead you must point out their work for me was shit”.

The attachment named “employees” Larry and Dudley, and said their new Dubai office was “bursting at the seams”. It was signed off wishing Edmonds’ wife Liz “all the best”.

Initially, Edmonds told Stuff McCreadie was responsible for the false emails, and had used them to leverage a severance package.

He accused McCreadie of a range of other indiscretions, and claimed McCreadie had threatened to discredit him and the company.

However, when Stuff presented Edmonds with evidence that the emails came from his personal email accounts, he did not provide an explanation, focusing on other issues in his response.

Before he emailed the tribunal, McCreadie contacted Edmonds to give him a heads-up.

In response, he received an email from one of Edmonds’ employees.

“Obviously we would prefer to find an amicable solution if that is possible,” the employee wrote. “Is there an outcome that you are looking to achieve, and if so, what is that outcome?”

McCreadie emailed Edmonds, telling him the outcome he wanted was to “put right a wrong”. He says he did not ask for money, as Edmonds says.

“Through loyalty to you I followed your instructions, but on reflection realised that this had been a very bad decision on my part,” McCreadie wrote. “[It] also prompted me to question the rationale and morality of your decision-making and how it was changing to be something that worried me.”

The tribunal replied to McCreadie, telling him the case was closed, and no new evidence could be submitted.