Equipment failure 'not a factor' in skydiving death, company says

The man died after a routine skydive went wrong near Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Equipment failure was not a factor in the death of a skydiver according to initial investigations conducted by Skydive Mt Cook.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the cameraman died on Sunday after an incident last Tuesday during a routine jump.

“We are devastated by the loss of our treasured colleague, and our thoughts are with his family during this time. We ask that you please respect the highly sensitive nature of this incident for our employees and their family’s privacy during this time,” the spokesperson said.

Skydive Mt Cook said they remained confident in their “robust systems”.

”Initial investigations show equipment failure was not a factor, however, whilst this investigation is still open, we will continue to work with local authorities and will be unable to make any further comments at this time.”

According to the United States Parachute Association human error including misjudging altitude, failing to deploy a parachute and improper canopy control is the leading cause of skydiving deaths after equipment failure.

The man was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after the incident, and family from overseas were travelling to be by his bedside.

Previously Skydive Mt Cook said the man was not tandem jumping with any customers or passengers.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at Swallow Drive in Pukaki at 5.56pm on October 17.

On Skydive Mt Cook’s website, it offers specially trained photographers to capture jumpers up close, thousands of feet in the air.

It says the photographers hang outside the plane, waiting for the moment a person jumps, before controlling their movements to join up with the jumper and film the best perspectives.