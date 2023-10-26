Baby taken to hospital 12 hours after he was injured; died from blunt force trauma - police

Yesterday would have been Ruthless-Empire's second birthday.

Police have revealed Ruthless-Empire was killed by blunt force trauma and was injured twelve hours before he was taken to hospital.

The boy died just days away from his second birthday after he was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington on Sunday in an unresponsive state at 10.30am.

Previously, police said the death was unexplained, but speaking at a media conference in Wellington on Thursday afternoon, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said ‘Ru’ had died from his injuries.

Ru also had a number of other injuries at the time of his death, he said.

“We believe these injuries were not accidental”.

The ingestion wet wipes, mentioned in some media reports, did not contribute Ru’s death, Pritchard confirmed.

He said police believe he had been injured 12 hours before he was taken to hospital.

“He was an innocent child. He should have been safe and loved and should not have died as he did.”

”This level of violence towards a child is difficult to fathom.”

Supplied Ruthless-Empire Ahipene-Wall died just days from his second birthday. Police are now treating the death as a homicide investigation.

Pritchard said three people were considered persons of interest – one is a blood relative and two were extended whānau members. They are known to police who are now also looking at the history of the whānau and Ru, including working with Oranga Tamariki to see if there have been any other instances of violence.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we have an extensive investigative team committed to getting answers for baby Ru. We are determined to seek justice.”

He urged anyone who knew anything about what led to Ru’s death, to “look deep” and “tell us what you know”.

Pritchard said police had completed the scene investigation at the Poole St property in Lower Hutt.

Post-mortem findings appear to contradict mother Storm Angel Wall’s version of events as they show Ru was injured at around 10.30pm on Saturday night.

However, on a social media post on Monday, Wall said Ru had “recently passed away” due to him being “non-responsive due to him choking on his breakfast”.

“And clogs came out. I have tried with all will and power to respond to all helps (sic) to act for him but he is resting now in Wellington.”

Uncle Ngatanahira Reremoana posted on Facebook on Tuesday that “it’s just happening too fast and Uncle is only just catching up on reality”.

“We as a whānau have a long few days ahead of us as we mourn our loss of this beautiful Souljah. I have the deepest regrets not being with you when we stopped in on our way home from up north. That was the last time Uncle had seen the smile on your face”.

"I’m sorry Uncle couldn’t save you but we tried. We done all we can. You're now in a better place and mama will be looked after”.

David Unwin/Stuff Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard speaks to media about the death of toddler Ruthless-Empire.

On Wednesday night family told Stuff that baby wipes were found in Ruthless-Empire’s mouth. On the same evening Wall, who had only been living at the house for a few weeks, posted on Facebook that her son had been murdered.

“And names aren’t going there via public cos whānau want me to avenge, want me to be mad, want me to do so much.”

She said whānau had been accusing her of killing her son, whose full name is Ruthless-Empire Souljah-Reign Rhind Shepherd Wall, and she had received death threats, but they didn’t know the true story.

“My son was everything to me and y’all already knew my son was murdered.”

“I am broken of all brokens. I’ve cried more than any soul could cry so know my status from now.”

A neighbour of the Poole St property in Taitā where Ruthless- Empire lived, said the neighbourhood was usually quiet and the community reasonably tight-knit.

But it had been a “nightmare” since new tenants moved into the Kāinga Ora property in January.

“Everyone on the streets looks after each other, but everyone collectively hated them,” he said.

The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said he heard yelling and screaming from the property earlier on Sunday morning before his neighbours appeared to jump into a car, “screeching away” down the road.

Just days earlier, he noticed the rubbish put out on their front lawn.

The commotion, however, was not unusual after about 10 months of living next door to the tenants, he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Writing on the window where Ruthless-Empire lived.

A woman and her partner had moved in, but recently, the woman’s cousin and her nephew had been staying at the house.

He said the woman was often violent with their four dogs, constantly chained up at the property. Almost every other day, he could hear screaming and yelling, he said.

At one stage, the woman tried to beat the neighbour himself with a trampoline leg, while on another occasion, she threatened to steal his car and burn his house down.

He had called the police about 15 times and Kāinga Ora about 30 times, but nothing had been done.

The property had renovations done before the couple moved in but was wrecked within weeks, he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Rubbish lay strewn across the berm outside the house.

The carpet had been ripped up, window framing broken, and the house lined with rubbish strewn everywhere.

The man said the cousin mostly kept to herself, and he had seen the toddler cycling up and down the driveway last week.

Correction: A Police statement made earlier on Tuesday said that the baby was taken to hospital 12 hours after he died. Police have since clarified that the baby was taken to hospital 12 hours after he was injured. Amended: October 26, 4.08pm.