Family of eight with newborn facing homelessness after months in refugee centre

It should be a time of celebration for Auckland man Zakarya Kharbatli​, whose wife has just given birth to a baby girl, now the youngest of six children.

Instead, Kharbatli, who spoke to Stuff through a translator, says he is feeling lost, as his family of eight are facing homelessness less than a year after moving to New Zealand.

“We fled here thinking we would be living in a house of our own, and it would be a nice life for my children, but I’m lost now,” he said.

The family arrived as refugees from Syria in November 2022. But a lack of housing in Auckland meant what was supposed to be a six-week stay at the Resettlement Centre in Mangere, turned into five months.

“We were told they had a place for us in Dunedin, but we wanted to stay in Auckland. There is a big Syrian community in Auckland and our friends are here.”

Then in March, after months of waiting and still no public housing available, the family self-settled into a private rental property in Pakuranga Heights.

The property is not healthy homes compliant and is set for demolition within the next six months.

“The house is not safe to live in and definitely not where I want to raise my children - but we had no other option,” Kharbatli said.

“There’s no heating, so the whole house is cold. There are large gaps between the floor and the doors, the bathroom is full of black mould and there are maggots and rats everywhere.”

He said after fleeing from war, the family had endured a lot of trauma.

“We thought coming here would be a new start, but because of our living situation, we are now struggling to resettle.”

With just months to go on their lease and very few rental properties on offer with enough bedrooms, Kharbatli said he is feeling “stressed and depressed”.

“I have applied for heaps of private houses and have had no response from them because I have a lot of children.

“I’ve also applied for emergency housing, but it was declined by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) because we are already living in a house, even though it's not healthy.”

Kharbatli’s youngest is just under a month old and the rest of his children are between the ages of 2-13.

“I fear we will all be tossed out onto the street,” he said. “Because we have nowhere else to go.”

The owner of the property rented by Kharbatli who did not want to be named for privacy reasons, said the situation wasn’t right for anybody.

“We agreed to rent them the property because the lady was pregnant and I could not just let them be on the road.”

The owner said she had delayed the demolition of the house for as long as she could and had tried to make the house liveable.

“The mould was removed twice by professional cleaners, and I’m happy to call them in again for the third time.

“We live on a farm, and we also have the same problem with rodents. I’ve asked him to use the same bait station I have at my house, and he’s done that.”

As to the other conditions of the house, she said she was limited in how much she could do as she still plans to redevelop the property.

“I feel for them. They shouldn’t be living in the cold and suffering,” she said.

Qemajl Murati​, head of refugee quota programmes, said it was challenging to find suitable accomodation for a large family, hence the lengthy period from arrival to settlement.

“Due to an increased demand for public housing, there is not enough social housing for all those on the social housing register.

“Where a family is not matched with social housing, we work to source a safe, affordable, healthy and appropriate home for them in the private sector.”

Murati said the family were offered a suitable property in Dunedin which was in the private sector and was “safe, healthy homes compliant, affordable and appropriate”.

“The family refused the property and instead chose to step away from the support offered by MBIE and self-settle in Auckland.

“In these situations where the family declines MBIE support in the assigned settlement region, they are counselled on the impacts of this, including the requirement to find their own housing and determine what is suitable for them.”

Murati said the family sought assistance from people in the community who helped them with all their resettlement needs, including housing.

“MBIE does not place a family in a non-healthy homes-compliant home,” Murati said.

Sharlene Horne​, MSD regional director, Auckland Central and East, said the agency had carried out a public housing assessment with the family, but the supply of public housing is very tight.

There are more than 24,000 households on the housing register seeking public housing.

Horne confirmed the request for emergency housing was declined on the basis the family already had existing accommodation with their private rental.

She said MSD had no power to monitor compliance with regulations around tenancies and issues with mould and pests should be taken up with the landlord in the first instance, or Tenancy Services.

“When people come to us for help, we are always clear that emergency housing is a last resort. Our first move is to look at all other options they might have to avoid homelessness.

“This could include financial support... help negotiating with landlords to retain a tenancy, or exploring accommodation options they can afford.”

She said a housing broker had been appointed to help with the search, and they’d identified two private rental properties for the family to look at.