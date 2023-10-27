NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year named, Stuff visual journalists claim awards
Becki Moss has been named New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year, while Stuff visual journalists claimed two category awards.
The winners of the country’s biggest photography competition were revealed at a ceremony in Auckland on Friday night.
Moss, a freelance editorial photographer, was commended for her quiet and sympathetic observation of vulnerable members of society.
Her entries to the competition included photos of those who suffer with long-Covid, members of the rainbow community who have faced a war against prejudice in 2023, and energetic and enthusiastic teenagers who “see the world quite differently from their peers”.
NZ Geographic publisher and convenor of judges James Frankham said Moss’ portfolio represented 10 years of persistent effort with a focus on a subjects she cares about.
“This is committed photojournalism of a sort that is now rare in New Zealand.”
Most photojournalism was “run-and-gun” in nature, with single photos captured as part of a fast-moving daily news cycle, Frankham said.
“Spending this amount of time with your subject and getting to understand it intimately is important and insightful.”
Of the 13 Stuff visual journalists selected as finalists, two took home awards.
David White won the Britomart Photostory award for his coverage of the flooding in Auckland on January 27.
Nelson-based Braden Fastier’s photo of a young rugby supporter waving a Samoan flag won the Lumix Society category.
Other winners include Charlotte Piho, whose photo of a green turtle blowing bubbles at a reef in Rarotonga received the Electric Kiwi Wildlife award and the Ockham Residential People’s Choice Award.
Will Turner’s photos of mountains and ice-climbers took out the Sony Young Photographer of the Year award, while Simon Runting claimed the Metlifecare Senior Photographer of the Year award for his aerial, industry and bird photos.
New Zealand Herald photojournalist George Heard’s photo of a forestry block inundated with slash in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle picked up the Resene Built Environment award, while Jay French’s photo of mountain bikers racing down a slope won The North Face Adventure award.
Will Nelson won the Aerial category with a photo of a highliner (like a tightrope walker) suspended over Lake Wakatipu and Jessie Casson won the Sony Portrait category with a photo of two teenage boys playing dress-ups.
The Electric Kiwi Mobile award – for a photo shot on a phone – was awarded to Erin Jacob, who snapped a photo with her iPhone from the inside of a sculpture at Gibbs Farm and Sophie Hansen won the RealNZ Environmental Impact for her photo of a shag tangled in fishing line.
Paul Wilson took out the Resene Colour award for a photo of the Grassmere salt marshes and Alex McVinnie-Maidment’s photo of a cloud bank over Wakatipu won the Resene Landscape award.
More than 8000 people entered the competition, the most entries it has received in its 15 years.
“The winning photographs from this year’s Photographer of the Year seek to tell a story, to steal one hundredth of a second from history and store it so others can share in that moment and its significance,” Frankham said.
“Together these pictures also tell a wider story of a year in New Zealand that saw us confront perspectives that challenged our own. But we also found wonder in our landscapes and joy in each other.”