NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year named, Stuff visual journalists claim awards

Here are the photos that made it into the finals for the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year awards.

Becki Moss has been named New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year, while Stuff visual journalists claimed two category awards.

The winners of the country’s biggest photography competition were revealed at a ceremony in Auckland on Friday night.

Moss, a freelance editorial photographer, was commended for her quiet and sympathetic observation of vulnerable members of society.

Her entries to the competition included photos of those who suffer with long-Covid, members of the rainbow community who have faced a war against prejudice in 2023, and energetic and enthusiastic teenagers who “see the world quite differently from their peers”.

NZ Geographic publisher and convenor of judges James Frankham said Moss’ portfolio represented 10 years of persistent effort with a focus on a subjects she cares about.

Becki Moss/Supplied Photographer of the Year: For a project documenting the lives of New Zealand’s teenagers, Becki Moss joined the Czepanski family for boardgames, family dinners, swims in the bush, gaming, homeschooling and more.

“This is committed photojournalism of a sort that is now rare in New Zealand.”

Most photojournalism was “run-and-gun” in nature, with single photos captured as part of a fast-moving daily news cycle, Frankham said.

“Spending this amount of time with your subject and getting to understand it intimately is important and insightful.”

Of the 13 Stuff visual journalists selected as finalists, two took home awards.

David White/Stuff Britomart Photostory: Stuff visual journalist David White captured the aftermath of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.

David White won the Britomart Photostory award for his coverage of the flooding in Auckland on January 27.

Nelson-based Braden Fastier’s photo of a young rugby supporter waving a Samoan flag won the Lumix Society category.

Other winners include Charlotte Piho, whose photo of a green turtle blowing bubbles at a reef in Rarotonga received the Electric Kiwi Wildlife award and the Ockham Residential People’s Choice Award.

Will Turner’s photos of mountains and ice-climbers took out the Sony Young Photographer of the Year award, while Simon Runting claimed the Metlifecare Senior Photographer of the Year award for his aerial, industry and bird photos.

Braden Fastier/Supplied Lumix Society: Members of the Samoan community gather at Tahunanui to show support for Toa Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final in November 2022, snapped by Stuff visual journalist Braden Fastier.

New Zealand Herald photojournalist George Heard’s photo of a forestry block inundated with slash in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle picked up the Resene Built Environment award, while Jay French’s photo of mountain bikers racing down a slope won The North Face Adventure award.

Will Nelson won the Aerial category with a photo of a highliner (like a tightrope walker) suspended over Lake Wakatipu and Jessie Casson won the Sony Portrait category with a photo of two teenage boys playing dress-ups.

The Electric Kiwi Mobile award – for a photo shot on a phone – was awarded to Erin Jacob, who snapped a photo with her iPhone from the inside of a sculpture at Gibbs Farm and Sophie Hansen won the RealNZ Environmental Impact for her photo of a shag tangled in fishing line.

Paul Wilson took out the Resene Colour award for a photo of the Grassmere salt marshes and Alex McVinnie-Maidment’s photo of a cloud bank over Wakatipu won the Resene Landscape award.

Charlotte Piho/Supplied Electric Kiwi Wildlife Award and Ockham Residential People’s Choice: A green sea turtle blows bubbles from her mouth, surprising Charlotte Piho, who had never seen anything like it before. Piho reckons the turtle, nicknamed Aria, is simply playing.

More than 8000 people entered the competition, the most entries it has received in its 15 years.

“The winning photographs from this year’s Photographer of the Year seek to tell a story, to steal one hundredth of a second from history and store it so others can share in that moment and its significance,” Frankham said.

“Together these pictures also tell a wider story of a year in New Zealand that saw us confront perspectives that challenged our own. But we also found wonder in our landscapes and joy in each other.”

Simon Runting/Supplied Metlifecare Senior Photographer of the Year: A New Zealand dotterel, or tūturiwhatu, dries its feathers after bathing in the freshwater stream that flows into the surf at Te Henga. Simon Runting is part of a local group that watches over these endangered birds in their nesting season.

George Heard/Supplied Resene Built Environment: Forestry slash washing downstream from Cyclone Gabrielle finally came to a stop when it crashed into a farming crop. George Heard was reporting for the New Zealand Herald on towns cut off by landslips and damaged bridges north of Gisborne.

Jay French/Supplied The North Face Adventure: After a long hike up with bikes over shoulders, Casey Brown, Conor Macfarlane and Robin Goomes descend a huge scree slope just as the sun sets. The group spent five days in the Canterbury backcountry scaling and descending the biggest scree slopes they could find.

Will Nelson/Supplied Aerial: Highliner Gavin Alexander Lewis soaks up the views after a fresh spring snowfall on the Remarkables, while photographer Will Nelson, crouched in the snow on a small ledge at 1400 metres, captures the shot.

Jessie Casson/Supplied Sony Portrait: Milo and Otis have known each other since they were just weeks old. Jessie Casson commemorated their transition to teenager-hood with a picture that captured both childhood play and the journey before them.

Sophie Hansen/Supplied RealNZ Environmental Impact: Sophie Hansen noticed a pied shag huddled on the beach at Mount Maunganui, and found the bird was tangled in discarded fishing line. It had swallowed a hook, another was stuck in its wing, and a sinker hung from one foot. Hansen and her family cut it free.

Paul Wilson/Supplied Resene Colour: A network of roads criss-crosses the salt ponds at Lake Grassmere, allowing for the efficient harvest of salt and creating an intricate maze from above. The lake is a natural lagoon, separated from Cook Strait by a single row of sand dunes.