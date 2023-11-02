Dog policy review too late for one partially sighted former pet owner

Gail Mitchell was forced to give her dog away due to bus rule

Two months ago Gail Mitchell made the painful decision to rehome her pet because she couldn’t feasibly take her on the bus.

Mitchell is partially sighted and was forced to give up driving a year ago, and while her dog Poppy was not a guide dog but a pet, she came with her everywhere.

At home alone, she pined.

When the joint Nelson Tasman councils rolled out a gleaming new eBus service in August, Mitchell was hopeful they’d become her new means of transport.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Gail Mitchell, who is losing her vision, and Poppy, her companion dog. Because Poppy wasn’t a guide dog, she was not allowed on the bus with her owner uncaged. Mitchell made the painful decision to give Poppy away earlier this year.

But it was not to be, as the rules for dogs on buses were that they had to be caged. Poppy had grown large, and Mitchell said she couldn’t lift her.

Besides, what would she do with the cage once she was downtown, or walking on the beach? It seemed entirely impractical.

Unable to get out and about with her beloved pet, Mitchell found a new family for Poppy, a whānau with kids and cars who live close to the beach.

Giving her away was “heartbreaking”, she said, visibly upset.

“I absolutely loved her. But I couldn’t go anywhere and I couldn’t get around.”

Auckland Transport Examples of unacceptable pet carriers on the Auckland Transport website.

Last Friday, the Joint Nelson Tasman Regional Transport Committee agreed for the eBus conditions of carriage of pet animals, specifically pet dogs, to be reviewed.

Feedback from the public had been that current eBus conditions of carriage were “too restrictive” for those who wished to travel with their dog, a report presented to the committee said.

At present, dogs are allowed on the eBus if they are caged.

The report said officers were aware of Auckland Transport’s recent decision to allow domestic pets on buses, provided that travel was off-peak, that pet dogs wear a cage type muzzle and lead, or be travelling in a pet carrier small enough to put under the seat or on the owner’s lap.

If the bus was too crowded, or if the pet was “likely to cause a safety risk or nuisance”, boarding could be refused.

Public transport operations supervisor Madeleine Watts told the committee there would be people who wouldn’t want to support seeing dogs uncontained on buses.

However, feedback from the eBus operator was that they would like the conditions of carriage around dogs to be “more seriously considered” and a fully informed decision made around that, she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mark Holmes with one-year-old Juno, a golden retriever miniature poodle cross, at his Nelson home.

Nelson man Mark Holmes is another pet owner who is pleased to see the conditions of carriage are being revised, having previously contacted several councillors in Nelson about the issue.

While he would prefer to make use of the “wonderful” new bus service, he’s been forced to drive into town if he wishes to take Juno, his one-year old miniature poodle and golden retriever cross, with him.

“I keep seeing in the press the mayor saying ‘we want to maximise the use of this bus service’,” he said.

“Well there’s me and I don’t know how many other dog owners who aren’t using that bus.”