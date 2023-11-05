Beggars, drunks, 'f... the pigs': The bottle store with dramas that wants to open another one right next door

Deliberating beneath the eaves: the District Licensing Committee discusses the Glen Mall liquor store application – the panel (left), representatives of police, licensing and Health (centre), the objectors opposite and the applicants (right).

It should have been a routine visit to the Liquorland bottle store in Glen Eden’s mall for licensing inspector Marieta McLeod and police constable Deborah Leahy.

Yet, as they arrived, a man drove up and parked crookedly, then began talking to a beggar outside the store. His eyes rolling, talking to himself and “making funny gestures”, Leahy pointed him out to McLeod as he wandered inside. “All good,” said the inspector, “he won’t get served.” A few minutes later, the man emerged with two cans of RTD. He was so drunk, said Leahy, he couldn’t answer her questions.

This was not an issue of unfortunate timing for the bottle store.

Other visits by the pair saw McLeod accosted outside by a woman asking her to buy alcohol (she couldn’t because she was too drunk and had been trespassed), a beggar going inside to buy alcohol for a woman who had been refused service for not having ID, a man arrested for smashing bottles and threatening violence to neighbouring shopkeepers, and a man so drunk he fell on his face trying to get inside the store. Oh, and a carload of youths who informed Leahy they “hate the pigs”.

The owners of the bottle store - which sits in an area in the most deprived 10% of suburbs in New Zealand - want to open another barely 50 metres away.

Those owners are a community-owned organisation, the Portage Licensing​ Trust, which controls West Auckland’s liquor sales under a historical monopoly and says it is all about “giving back” to its community.

The community, however, does not seem amused. Lined up against the new store are the police, licensing, the Medical Officer of Health - and a list of locals including a nurse, an alcohol abuse expert and a former mayor.

‘If I thought this application would make Glen Eden worse, I wouldn’t be sitting here today’

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Scene of the crimes: LiquorLand, Glen Mall, west Auckland.

Glenmall Place, commonly referred to as Glenmall, 16 kilometres west of central Auckland, has all the markers of a town centre down on its luck. Dollar stores, discount clothing barns and vape stores - four in total - dominate; beggars sit outside Countdown, dishevelled people loiter by the library.

A security guard stands outside the MSD office. Liquorland’s lunchtime trade is brisk and constant, although the busker playing smooth rock on his electric guitar outside the front door isn’t doing much business.

This is the mall where local identity Andre Wickliffe died last year, trying to break up a scuffle between two women outside the liquor store.

Less than a kilometre away, in the bucolic surrounds of Ceramco Park, the district licensing committee met under the vaulted timber ceiling of a community hall above the local athletics clubrooms. Any public objection forces such a hearing - often a staid, procedural exchange - before a new liquor licence can be granted or an old one renewed.

The applicant goes first. Alan Pollard, the dapper Scot who runs the Trusts, wasn’t surprised it had to come to this. “Not with the current climate,” he said, wearily. The days when such an application was nodded through were gone. What he meant, but didn’t say, was that was because of the zealotry of Communities Against Alcohol Harm, a pressure group that’s become increasingly incisive at organising opposition to alcohol licences. They were there in force; in the audience and in the form of lawyer Liz Gordon, who had come up from Christchurch to lead the objectors.

Pollard bounced, businesslike, through his evidence. With 40 years of experience across three countries in the liquor trade, he knew his stuff. Glen Eden had grown 34 per cent since 1996. It was younger, more diverse. Customer research showed they wanted more choice. The Trusts actually had fewer stores now than 15 years ago and there were only 1.78 bottle stores per 100,000 residents in west Auckland, “by far” the lowest ratio in Auckland. The existing store was in the top three stores by volume in New Zealand and struggled to keep up with re-stocking, with 30 deliveries a week, and customers queuing.

This wasn’t about profit, but convenience. “I personally had to wait 10 or 15 minutes to buy a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer on a Thursday or Friday night,” he said.

The Trusts sold about $100m of booze a year, but West Aucklanders bought an additional $94m worth over the border in central Auckland and brought it back; that was “quite concerning”, and Pollard wanted a slice of it.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Under questioning: Allan Pollard, right, chief executive of the Trusts, with his lawyer, Padraig McNamara.

His people were well-trained and responsible, and the Trust returned its fat back in community grants. They’d taken the hint and wouldn’t sell tobacco and vapes and had cut their proposed opening hours. “I’d run this business completely differently if I was all about profit,” he said. He knew of good locations he could put in stores, but had resisted the urge. “We do have to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

The store had previously allowed punters to rip open boxes and buy single cans of beer; an off-duty cop, in buying a box, had caught them in the act. Police and licensing​ inspectors hate so-called ‘single sales’, as many are to street drinkers. The Trust had “voluntarily” given up single sales, costing them, Pollard reckoned, $90,000 a month in sales.

And he declared: “If I thought this application would make Glen Eden worse, I would never be sitting here today.”

He was wobbled slightly under the gnawing cross-examination of the licensing inspector’s bookish Canadian lawyer, Michael O’Flannigan, admitting that he’d not spoken to local shopkeepers, residents, or the objectors, and in an admission that there was inevitable alcohol harm in owning a bottle store.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The cop: Deborah Leahy’s evidence wasn’t good for the Trusts.

Pollard rolled out his store manager, Damandeep Singh, who would also manage the new store. He batted everything away: they saw no trouble, had no trouble, and when they did, called the cops.

He also had the sales manager of his putative franchise partner, Super Liquor, and Greg Hoar gave the corporate Kool-Aid talk about his franchise “not being all about sales”, only having the best operators, and wanting “to not be just another store”. He offered some marketing speak about having a blue-collar offering and a “conquest” offering, a word which drew muted giggles. The new store, he said, would be classy: it would sell high-end Scotch whiskies. At almost every one of these hearings, you hear those high-end Scotches mentioned. When Liz Gordon tried to get him to say they targeted high-deprivation areas, he was aghast. Had declined 22 applications this year because they were not the right people. “This is not an area I think is highly deprived.”

That was a view pushed hard by the Trusts lawyer, Padraig McNamara, and debated over bar graphs and overhead photographs, and interpretations of what the local area meant, but it seemed incontrovertible that this was not Remuera. Of the locals here, 45% had income below the minimum wage.

McNamara landed his best punches when he pointed out that nobody had objected when Liquorland’s licence renewal came up last year; the inspector admitted waving it through, and the police pointed to a heavy workload. It didn’t shake their staunch opposition: the inspector, McLeod, regretted not looking closer last time and pledged to next time it came up and was certain she didn’t want a second store. The 210 objections were by far the most she had ever seen. She rattled through the bad stuff: begging, loitering, lots of alcohol-related rubbish. The applicant, she said, was unsuitable.

Police and the Medical Officer of Health, the two other agencies which have to report on every application, fell in behind McLeod, talking about how the new store would cause more alcohol harm in a deprived area.

The first regular witness was the manager of the neighbouring TAB, Sachin Goyal, who grumpily talked about inebriated customers, street drinking, and having to pick up empties. McNamara, winningly, suggested that the staff of the new store would do litter duty. “They should do it anyway,” said Goyal, unplacated. “If they clear it, and then say it is a good thing we are doing it - I don’t understand.”

‘Someone needs to stand up’

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The agencies line up in opposition – Medical Officer of Health, Police and Liquor Licensing, including inspector Marieta McLeod, at far right.

Louise Donald had a nervous smile. A lifelong local, daughter of alcoholics, she felt she had to turn up. “I am way out of my comfort zone,” she told the panel. “But someone needs to stand up for our community; for people, not profits.”

Objectors to liquor licensing hearings are usually expected to front up to talk about their evidence, or it will be given less weight. It can be daunting. Panel chair Katia Fraser did her best to put them at ease, thanking them all for taking time off work to turn up. Ten of the 210 had fronted, a pretty good return. “They’ve traipsed here today,” said Gordon, because they were so worried about the deterioration of the area.

And they were good witnesses. There was Gail Lawrence, a retired hospital emergency department social worker, who was there “because I felt really strongly I needed to stand up for my community’’. She wondered, had anyone been asked if they wanted a second store?

The panel asked Heather Tanguay how to pronounce her name. It turned out she was former Palmerston North mayor and councillor Heather Tanguay, who was something of a big wheel locally. When it came to explaining deprivation, she had the best illustration. She helped run four potaka kai - public food cupboards. Since the beginning of the year, they had distributed over 29 tonnes of bread.

“I just want you to think about how much bread that is and how poor members of our community are, because by nighttime all of the bread we put in have been eaten.”

The previous Thursday, she said, they had collected 197 kg of bread. By teatime, it was gone.

Noel Watson, a 20-year resident of Glen Eden who had run unsuccessfully for the Trust board, said the Trust had a “very moralistic attitude” and created fear in the community by saying that without their monopoly, there’d be a bottle store on every corner.

“So it was very surprising and distressing to hear they wanted to open another bottle store - it felt like they were further tapping the community of Glen Eden for money.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Glenmall sits in an area of high deprivation – among the 10% poorest suburbs in New Zealand.

Watson had run on the ticket of WALTAG, the West Auckland Licensing Trusts Action Group, which wants a local referendum on whether the Trusts’ booze monopoly should continue. He introduced Nick Smale, the cheerful face of WALTAG, a persistent irritation for the Trusts for some years. This new store, Smale said, wasn’t the choice people had talked to him about. They wanted licenced supermarkets, small bars, better prices. “I realise those impressions may be hearsay,” he said, so he directed the committee to the Trusts’ own research, which rather backed him up.

Ana Ika, a Salvation Army social analyst, talked of 119 clients within a 2 km radius of the existing store, accessing foodbanks, housing, mentoring, or addiction services. Kelly Melville, a teacher and church volunteer, talked about seeing more begging, more violence. Alex Long, a nurse, talked about her kids growing up visiting the shops and library, but as adults, refusing to go there after “being harassed for money, cat-called, witnessing crime, fights and being approached by random people... I’m just one voice, but I know there are a lot of objections... I’m here to stand for those other people, for my family, for the community”.

The star turn was probably local resident Nikki Jackson. Or Dr Nikki Jackson, long-time director of Alcohol Healthwatch. The chair, Fraser, was delighted to finally meet her after years of hearing her expertise cited at hearings. Jackson was a Liquorland customer, she said, “and I don’t feel safe there”.

“I want to make it clear,” she told the panel, “that while there are 10 of us here today, many of us spoken to don’t want to bite the hands that feeds - there is a huge reliance in this community on the money given by the trusts.”

It was slow, it was at times deadly boring, but it was also a slice of democracy in action. Now the licensing committee must refer to the dry legalese of the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act and decide if the “amenity and good order” of the area was “likely to be reduced by more than a minor extent” by granting the licence. They should report back by Christmas.